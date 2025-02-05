A historic moment has arrived for the iconic Aguardiente Amarillo of Manzanares, Caldas, as Colombia’s Constitutional Court ruled in favor of allowing this time-honored firewater to be sold across the entire nation. For over 100 years, this renowned aguardiente, a stalwart among Caldenses, has been limited to consumers of the coffee region. However, starting Wednesday, its rich heritage and exceptional qualities are set to reach the far corners of Colombia and beyond.

Aguardiente Amarillo holds a special place in the spirited legacy of Colombia, not only because it’s one of the oldest distilled drinks in the country but also because of its natural yellow color. The recipe for this prized drink dates back to 1885, when the formula was purchased by the Industria Licorera de Caldas (ILC) from Camilo Jiménez, a humble farmer from Manzanares. Jiménez, known for selling his unique drink in barrels transported by mule through the streets of his town and surrounding villages, had created a beverage that quickly gained recognition for the purity of its water, mellow taste, and eye-catching appearance.

The origin of Aguardiente Amarillo’s striking color is deeply connected to its traditional, artisanal production process. Unlike modern spirits that achieve crystal clarity, Aguardiente Amarillo’s handcrafted nature means it does not reach a 100% purity level during distillation, resulting in the characteristic golden hue. While this might have been seen as an imperfection on the aguardiente scale, it became a defining feature of Aguardiente Amarillo and the mountainous region where it was born. Many Colombians have come to associate the color with the sun’s rays, symbolizing warmth and vitality.

When the ILC acquired the formula in 1885, they opted to preserve this distinctive quality and recipe linked to the colonization of the coffee triangle by muleteers. This commitment to tradition has paid off, as today, Aguardiente Amarillo is a symbol of Colombia’s rich cultural diversity and distilling traditions.

The recipe itself is a masterpiece of local ingredients, combining the finest caña gorobeta sugarcane, anise grown in the sacred Cerro Guadalupe, and the pure waters of the Río Santo Domingo. These elements come together to create a smooth, aromatic, and refreshing taste that has earned Aguardiente Amarillo the moniker of “the pioneer of aguardientes.”

“We’ve always believed in the premium quality of Aguardiente Amarillo,” said Diego Angelillis Quiceno, manager of the Licorera de Caldas. “It’s not just a product for us; it’s a heritage, and now, with the court’s decision, more people across Colombia will have the chance to experience what has been cherished for generations in our region.”

With the court’s ruling, Aguardiente Amarillo is set to expand beyond Caldas and into other territories that had previously imposed restrictions on the spirit. The Licorera de Caldas is now poised to introduce the famed aguardiente into new markets across the country, competing with other regional spirits and ensuring that consumers have access to the exceptional quality that has made Aguardiente Amarillo a staple in Colombia’s liquor scene.

The Governor of Caldas, Henry Gutiérrez Ángel, celebrated the ruling as a victory for both the people of Caldas and the spirit’s legacy. “This decision is a triumph for us,” he remarked. “It’s a victory of David against Goliath. After facing numerous barriers, Aguardiente Amarillo will now have the opportunity to reach a broader audience.”

The court’s ruling not only opens up the national market for Aguardiente Amarillo but also challenges the previously-held monopolies on local spirits. As Pablo Felipe Robledo, former Superintendant of Industry and Commerce, explained, the decision dismantles the power of regional authorities to restrict the entry of aguardientes from other departments, paving the way for free circulation across Colombia. “From now on, all aguardientes will circulate freely across the national territory,” Robledo affirmed.

This historic decision has profound implications for the aguardiente industry, allowing a more competitive market where consumers can choose their preferred products freely. For Licorera de Caldas, this means Aguardiente Amarillo, which had only been allowed to enter 37% of the country’s market, will now be available in the capital Bogotá giving it a fighting chance on a global scale.

As the Licorera de Caldas prepares to roll out Aguardiente Amarillo across Colombia, they are also looking forward to introducing their other offerings, such as Aguardiente Cristal, to regions that were previously closed to them.

Aguardiente Amarillo’s journey from artisanal “moonshine” to “best kept secret” is a testament to the enduring power of tradition, craftsmanship, and the dedication to maintaining the integrity of Colombia’s spirits. With the court ruling, Aguardiente Amarillo is not just breaking new ground; it will undoubtedly shine brightly, delivering a taste of history in every shot glass.