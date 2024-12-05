Violinists of the World Unite: Bogotá Launches First International Violin Contest

Bogotá is recognized around the world for its vibrant cultural scene. Now, the city takes another bold step forward with the launch of the first-ever International Violin Competition: City of Bogotá. This landmark event, a first in Latin America, positions the Colombian capital as a leader in classical music competitions. It also marks a crucial step in Bogotá’s music evolution, bringing together international talent on many stages, and establishing the Colombian capital as a prominent venue for high-level artistic events.

Inspired by renowned violin competitions from Shanghai to New York, Bogotá’s new contest seeks to create a space where young musicians can showcase their talent, hone their skills, and connect with international music communities. These prestigious contests have long been stepping stones for young artists who go on to shape the future of classical music, and Bogotá aims to do the same for violinists in Latin America and beyond.

A Celebration of Music and Global Talents

The official launch of the competition was marked by a moving performance of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings by the Youth Chamber Orchestra of the Bogotá Philharmonic under the baton of Julien Fauré. The event set the tone for a competition that aims to blend artistic excellence with the vibrancy of Bogotá’s local music scene.

The Concurso Internacional de Violín is a collaborative project involving the District’s Secretariat of Culture, Recreation, and Sports, the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB), and Julio Mario Santo Domingo Theater. The event is also supported by key national cultural institutions, including the National Association of Symphonic Music, Batuta Foundation, and Jorge Tadeo University.

Santiago Trujillo, Bogotá’s Secretary of Culture, Recreation, and Sports, highlighted the long-term impact of the contest. “This contest is a reflection of Bogotá’s transformation. It’s not just about music; it’s about shaping a future where classical music continues to thrive in our city,” he said. “We are witnessing the formation of a youth movement, with thousands of children in Bogotá training as violinists and cellists, and this contest is part of that vision.”

Beyond the local impact, the competition also aims to elevate Bogotá’s cultural stature internationally, alongside other flagship events like the Festival Internacional de Artes Vivas (FIAV) and soon to be launched Bienal Internacional de Arte y Ciudad – BOG25. These initiatives have firmly established Bogotá as a city capable of hosting world-class cultural events, drawing visitors and talent from all over the world.

At the heart of the International Violin Contest is a commitment to music education and artistic development. David García, the director of the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB), emphasized the importance of nurturing young musicians. “The competition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to music education and artistic excellence in Bogotá,” García said. “It helps ensure that symphonic music continues to evolve and flourish in our city.”

A unique feature of the contest is the commission of a new work by Colombian composer Carolina Noguera, which will be performed during the semifinal stage by the 10 preselected finalists. This addition places a spotlight on contemporary Colombian music and adds a fresh dynamic to the competition, similar to the way other major competitions, such as the Carl Flesch International Violin Competition in Hungary, have helped promote contemporary composers alongside established classical repertoires.

The contest is expected to have a lasting impact on Bogotá’s youth. The city’s Vamos a la Filarmónica – Let’s Go to the Philharmonic – program, which supports over 30,000 children and young people in accessing musical training, will benefit directly from the contest. By providing a platform for aspiring musicians to engage with top-tier artists and see violinists from around the world perform, the contest is expected to inspire a new generation of musicians and deepen the city’s commitment to classical music education.

The contest is open to violinists from around the world between the ages of 18 and 30, with applicants required to demonstrate professional experience in solo and orchestral performance. The competition will unfold in three stages: an initial round through video submissions, followed by live elimination rounds in late October and early November, and a final concert. The event’s grand prize totals USD$70,000 (approximately COP$300 million), divided into three categories: First Prize (USD$30,000), Second Prize (USD$20,000), and Best Interpretation of the Commissioned Work (USD$20,000). The prize also includes contracts for future performances in Bogotá and other cities across Colombia. The concerts with the finalists will be held at the prestigious Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo Theatre.

The International Violin Contest echoes the Menuhin Competition in the UK, which serves as both a platform for young talent and a springboard for their careers in classical music. Similarly, Bogotá’s contest is designed to elevate the careers of emerging violinists by offering them exposure and valuable opportunities to perform on prestigious stages.

The competition comes at a time when Bogotá has consolidated its reputation as a cultural powerhouse in Latin America. “This is the ultimate privilege a city can aspire to,” highlighted Trujillo, noting that the contest, alongside other cultural initiatives, serves as a testament to the city’s growing cultural and artistic health. “This competition symbolizes the vibrancy of Bogotá,” he said. “It will be an honor to hear violinists from all over the world compete, and this event is a clear sign that Bogotá is on the map as a global center for music and the performing arts.”

With its inclusive platform and educational focus, the International Violin Contest: City of Bogotá promises to be a landmark event in 2025, and one that can only strengthen the Colombian capital as a key player in the global music scene. As the OFB’s David García remarked: “The time has come for violinists to unite, and Bogotá is the stage.”

To participate in the first-ever International Violin Competition visit the official page of the Culture Secretariat. You can enroll between Decemner 2024 and April 2025.

https://www.culturarecreacionydeporte.gov.co/es/concurso-internacional-de-violin-de-bogota-2025