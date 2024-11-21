Mayor Galán launches police offensive to reclaim Bogotá’s Centro from organized crime

Amid growing insecurity and the tightening grip of organized crime in Bogotá’s largest commercial zone, San Victorino, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán and Police Chief José Gualdrón have launched a major security offensive to restore order to the city’s bustling “centro” – including the iconic La Candelaria district. This initiative comes as extortion, theft, and contract killings increasingly plague areas such as San Victorino, Plaza España, and San Andresito.

The heightened security measures were announced at Plaza La Mariposa, where Mayor Galán outlined the deployment of 310 additional police officers to bolster security. Dubbed #PlanCentro, the strategy incorporates advanced technology, including drones and a mobile Immediate Attention Command Center (CAI), combined with intelligence gathering and stronger community collaboration.

“We must close the door to crime,” declared Galán, emphasizing the plan’s focus on reclaiming public spaces for law-abiding citizens. He stressed that the fight against crime requires collective action, adding: “We need to work hand-in-hand with the community. Only through coordinated efforts can we achieve lasting change.”

Cracking Down on Criminal Networks

The operation prioritizes dismantling organized crime groups such as Los de Batman, Los Costeños, and remnants of Los de Sayayín II, notorious for drug trafficking and extortion. Security Secretary César Restrepo explained that these organizations are reorganizing after recent police crackdowns disrupted their networks in adjacent neighborhoods like Santa Fe and San Bernardo. “This has led to violent disputes as these groups compete for control,” Restrepo said. “Our mission is to ensure they cannot regain their foothold.”

Under #PlanCentro, police officers will be equipped with portable electronic devices featuring biometric scanners and tools to check criminal backgrounds, enabling faster and more accurate identification of threats.

A permanent Interinstitutional Command Post (PMI) will also be established, complemented by drones and a Bell 407 “Halcón” helicopter for continuous aerial surveillance. Police Chief Gualdrón underscored the significance of these tools in bolstering law enforcement capabilities. “These measures will allow us to act swiftly and decisively to protect public safety,” he said.

The need for intensified security measures has been underscored by recent violent incidents in San Victorino. Last weekend, a hitman targeted a merchant near La Mariposa Square, sparking a police shootout that neutralized the assailant but left two bystanders injured. Such targeted killings, known as sicariatos, have exacerbated fears among business owners, some of whom have shut their doors due to declining sales and persistent insecurity.

These incidents reflect a broader trend across Bogotá, which has recorded 1,043 homicides this year – 43% of which were linked to contract killings, according to the district’s Security Secretariat.

The crime wave has also impacted La Candelaria, Bogotá’s cultural and colonial heart, threatening its reputation as a world-class tourist destination. Mayor Galán stressed the district’s cultural significance and its symbolic importance for the city. “This is a fight not just for security but for the soul of Bogotá’s historic center,” he said. “We cannot allow La Candelaria to fall victim to the same criminal dynamics that have plagued other areas.”

With 310 additional officers stationed strategically throughout at major parks and plazas, Galán envisions a partnership between law enforcement and the community. “Part of the solution is coordinated work with everyone involved – citizens, business owners, and the police. Together, we can create safer environments and set an example for other cities in the country,” he noted.

Addressing long-standing logistical challenges, the plan also aims to ensure that emergency services like firefighters and police can navigate congested streets more effectively to attend fires, flooding and gang-related incidents. As Bogotá gears-up for the Christmas season, the mayoralty has faced mounting pressure to produce tangible results against crime. La Candelaria and its neighboring areas are critical not only for their cultural and historic importance but also for the economic survival of the Colombian capital.