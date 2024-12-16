Idartes’ María Claudia Parias on Bogotá’s cultural platforms and vision for 2025

Bogotá’s cultural scene has long been celebrated for its inclusivity, creativity, and broad engagement with diverse communities. As the city’s cultural pulse grows, María Claudia Parias, director of the Institute of Arts (Idartes), is a driving force behind Bogotá’s cultural transformation. In a recent interview with The City Paper, she reflects on the district’s achievements this year by expanding the “Al Parque” festivals and her hopes for the city’s artistic growth in 2025.

One of Idartes’ major contributions to the cultural landscape of Bogotá has been its focus on integrating art and education from an early age. Parias spoke about the significant work being done to reach children, from babies to teens, highlighting the importance of early exposure to art and creativity.

“We’ve been working with people of all ages for a long time,” said Parias. “But what is innovative is how we’ve incorporated young people into the cultural and artistic offerings of the city. The Biennale of Art for Childhood is an example of that effort. It’s a crucial initiative to introduce children to art in a hands-on way, encouraging creativity from their earliest years.”

Idartes offers two flagship programs for artistic education: “Nidos” (Nests), and CREA. The “Nidos” initiative works with children from birth to six years old, a group often overlooked in other cultural programming. In addition, the CREA program brings artistic training into Bogotá’s public schools in partnership with the Secretariat of Education. This model is unique, making artistic education accessible to children who otherwise may not have had the opportunity.

Parias emphasizes the importance of increasing engagement with children through creative processes. “We want to make sure that the artistic education they receive is meaningful. Our goal is not just exposure, but to get them interacting deeply with art forms,” she explained.

This initiative has grown substantially. The various programs have reached over 20,000 children, and the diversity of art forms covered—including music, theater, visual arts, and digital media—has proven to be key in sparking young imaginations.

“We focus on fostering an interest in creativity, which isn’t limited to traditional media,” Parias says. “We’re also teaching digital art programming, offering the tools to integrate new technologies into the arts.”

With a focus on immersive experiences, Parias also highlighted Idartes’ new approach to creating educational spaces. “For example, in Ciudad Bolívar, our ‘Nidos’ spaces allow children to engage with art through multisensory experiences,” she explained. “By transforming spaces to be more engaging, we can get children to interact with art on a more profound level.”

The Growth of “Al Parque” Festivals



Bogotá’s “Al Parque” music festivals have rapidly become a staple of the city’s music identity, and Parias highlighted how these events are designed to reflect the city’s broad diversity of genres and styles. From the rock-heavy rhythms of Rock al Parque to the folk traditions of Festival Vallenato al Parque, the “Al Parque” festivals are instrumental in showcasing the artistic wealth of the city.

“Bogotá is a city that celebrates diversity, and the ‘Al Parque’ festivals are one of the best ways to showcase that,” Parias said. “We have reached an estimated 700,000 people across various events since the initiative was launched. It’s not just about bringing people together, but about creating platforms for artists to grow and connect with new audiences.”

The Vallenato Al Parque festival was a stand-out this year. It featured two different types of performances – traditional vallenato music at ‘La Media Torta’ and contemporary vallenato at Simón Bolívar Park. Parias was enthusiastic about the success of this event, calling it a clear example of Bogotá’s ability to blend the past with the present.

“It was a beautiful moment to see how we could connect the history of vallenato with other contemporary sounds,” she said. “The festival showed how important it is to preserve the traditions of this genre while also embracing its evolution. Our audiences embraced this concept.”

The festivals have become critical to fostering a thriving cultural ecosystem. “The beauty of the ‘Al Parque’ festivals is that they act as a platform for emerging talent,” Parias noted. “Artists selected through public competitions have the chance to perform on the same stages as some of the biggest names in music, and that kind of exposure is invaluable.”

For Parias, it’s not just about bringing international acts to Bogotá, but ensuring that local talent gets the opportunity to shine. “Every year, we see new artists come to the fore – this is part of the cycle of cultural development,” she said. “Everything must start as a platform for growth.”

Reimagining Public Spaces for the Arts

In addition to music festivals, Bogotá has been rethinking how public spaces can be used to promote cultural engagement. One of the recent innovations has been the introduction of “Carpas para bailar” (dance tents) at the Al Parque festival. These tents have evolved as popular spaces for people to immerse themselves in music and dance, often featuring genres like Pacific music and salsa. “The dance tents were one of the most exciting elements of this year’s festivals,” Parias stated. “They weren’t just performance spaces; they were immersive experiences, where people could actually participate, not just observe.”

The festivals also featured a broader selection of food and beverage options. “This year, we had a more diverse array of vendors,” she said. “We added comfortable seating areas and allowed alcohol in designated zones. It’s a sign of how much our society has matured in its approach to public events. What was once unthinkable – serving alcohol in public spaces – is now a carefully regulated part of our festivals.”

Parias emphasized that the role of public space in the arts goes beyond merely accommodating large crowds. It’s about creating an atmosphere that encourages socialization, connection, and collective cultural experiences. “These kinds of spaces help cultivate a richer, more inclusive cultural life,” she said.

Looking toward 2025, Parias sees a future where Bogotá’s cultural scene continues to evolve. “The goal isn’t just to host events, but to create lasting change through the arts,” she explained. “We want our cultural policy to have a measurable impact on society, to encourage personal and collective growth through artistic expression.”

With a sustained cultural policy for over 30 years, Parías believes that every administration does serious analysis to see what’s working, what’s missing, and what can be innovated to create strategies with social impact. “The idea isn’t to just do things for the sake of it,” she adds. “From initiatives that transform dance into a tool for social connection to efforts bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, the city is crafting a dynamic cultural identity that resonates locally and internationally.”

Dancing for Mental and Physical Health

Another initiative for 2025 is the introduction of community dance halls across Bogotá. Designed to foster emotional and social well-being, these spaces encourage residents to unwind after work, meet others, and enjoy their favorite music. “The idea is to create spaces where people can have a delightful time, destress, and connect through dance,” emphasized Parías. Open to all, regardless of socioeconomic status, the dance halls highlight dance as a universal right, with scientifically proven benefits for physical health and emotional connection. The pilot program has launched 13 dance halls in 10 districts, including a venue at the heart of Quinta Camacho in Chapinero.

Parias also hopes to further integrate Bogotá’s urban and rural communities. “We’ve seen great success with urban events, but now we’re focusing on bridging the divide between the city and the surrounding rural areas,” she said. “We want to create a Festival of Rural Art that not only showcases rural cultures but addresses important issues like environmental sustainability and food security.”

In 2025, Parias envisions a city where culture is accessible to all, regardless of background or economic status. “Bogotá’s rural territories, from the foothills of Monserrate to the Sumapaz region, represent a significant cultural and ecological resource. Our key objective is to continue making the arts accessible and to foster the kind of creative expression that transforms communities,” she said.

Bogotá’s cultural programs are gaining recognition far beyond Colombia. Events like the Festival Internacional de Artes Vivas (FIAV), Luis Caballero Art Award, and Biennial of Art for Childhood have drawn international praise, positioning the city as a global cultural player. “The Colombian capital is a tough city – complex and edgy – the challenge is how can we decentralize culture,” noted Parias.

Additionally, the creation of an archive of Bogotá’s music and sounds is underway. This archive, intended to become the Museum of Music of Bogotá, is an unprecedented project. The methodology for collecting, preserving, and cataloging these audio records is already being taught, ensuring that Bogotá’s musical legacy is well-documented and accessible. “The challenge lies in ensuring that innovations and initiatives gain lasting social ownership. This requires a sustained effort to ensure that creative breakthroughs are sustainable,” believes Parias.

Another significant initiative is the establishment of 40 co-creation laboratories, aimed at bridging the gap between renowned artists and emerging talent. By fostering collaboration between well-known artists and those in local neighborhoods, these laboratories will facilitate creative growth across all artistic disciplines, including music, dance, theater, circus, and audiovisual production.

Bogotá’s cultural sector, under the helm of Parias, has been able to interpret the political will of the mayor’s office, translating it into projects that have real potential to foster cultural development. “Cultural partnerships are key to expanding the horizons of our artistic community,” she said. “By working with international institutions, we can expose our artists to new ideas and bring new artistic perspectives to Bogotá.”

As Bogotá moves toward 2025, the city’s cultural evolution seems unstoppable. With a focus on inclusivity, diversity, and sustainable growth, Bogotá is poised to continue its ascent as a global cultural leader. For Parias, this ongoing transformation is just the beginning: “The work we’re doing today is laying the foundation for a more inclusive tomorrow. It’s tough to mobilize culture, but we’re getting there.”