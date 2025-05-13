Bogotá looks to internationalize Fashion Week with 2025 edition

From May 20 to 22, Colombia’s capital will host the eighth edition of Bogotá Fashion Week (BFW), a growing fixture on the Latin American cultural calendar that seeks to position the city as a regional hub for design and creativity. Organized by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, the event will bring together 140 fashion brands — both local and international — and attract buyers from 22 countries to the Ágora Bogotá Convention Center.

With a rich program that includes runway shows, public talks, creative labs, and a multi-brand concept store, BFW 2025 aims to spotlight the potential of Colombia’s fashion industry and promote emerging designers. Central to this year’s program is the “Wholesale” business roundtable, which anticipates over 1,000 meetings between designers and global buyers, including representatives from prestigious retailers such as Galeries Lafayette (France), Nordstrom (USA), and Kirna Zabete (USA).

“The heart of the event is the business matchmaking component,” said Ovidio Claros, Executive President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce. “We’re expecting more than 1,000 appointments between national brands and buyers from countries like South Korea, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.”

In addition to the business component, the event will feature 27 runway shows, with 45 designers showcasing new collections. The opening show will be led by celebrated Colombian designer Jorge Duque, who will debut his latest collection Gabinete de curiosidades latinas (“Cabinet of Latin Curiosities”), a homage to popular aesthetics and Colombia’s cultural diversity.

This year’s edition also expands its focus on inclusive and community-based fashion. Through the initiative [P U E N T E], 11 entrepreneurs from Bogotá’s popular neighborhoods of Restrepo and San Victorino — six more than last year — will take part in the showcase, highlighting the city’s vibrant local fashion ecosystems.

BFW 2025 also offers a strong intellectual and cultural component, with 24 public conversations on topics including creativity, strategic branding, and sustainability. The discussion series will feature prominent voices such as writer Amalia Andrade, journalist Mónica Fonseca, stylist Franklin Ramos, and fashion commentators Pilar Castaño and Támara González Litman.

A multi-brand store will operate during the event, allowing attendees to purchase pieces from participating designers while receiving expert style guidance from figures such as Pilar Castaño and Franklin Ramos.

By connecting Colombia’s designers with international markets and celebrating the country’s unique design identity, Bogotá Fashion Week 2025 hopes to become a launchpad for global recognition — and a milestone in Bogotá’s bid to become the fashion capital of Latin America.