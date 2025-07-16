Bogotá and Avianca Launch South America’s First Official “Stopover” Program

In a bid to transform layovers into economic opportunity, Bogotá has launched StopOver Bogotá: Love at First Runway, an ambitious tourism strategy in partnership with Avianca aimed at converting the Colombian capital into a premier stopover destination for international travelers.

Presented as the first program of its kind in South America, the initiative allows passengers in transit at El Dorado International Airport to extend their layover and spend up to 24 hours in Bogotá – at no additional cost to their airfare. The program targets a largely untapped segment: the 95% of international passengers who currently do not leave the airport during flight connections.

The city expects the StopOver program to attract at least 472,000 additional international visitors between July 2025 and December 2026, generating over US$ 40 million in tourist spending and an estimated US$21 million in airport tax revenues.

“With StopOver Bogotá, we want more travelers to take advantage of their layovers to discover our city, enjoy its diversity, and take away a story that inspires them to return,” said Andrés Santamaría, director of the Bogotá District Institute of Tourism (IDT). “What used to be lost time can now become an experience that boosts the economy and strengthens Bogotá’s image as a global city.”

Latin America’s Leading Air Hub

Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport, with more than 355,000 annual flights to 102 national and international destinations, is the busiest passenger airport in Latin America, surpassing hubs in Mexico City and São Paulo. In 2024, it handled more than 45 million passengers, including 18,000 daily travelers in transit through Avianca alone.

Avianca – Colombia’s largest airline and the main partner of the program – operates over 240 daily flights from Bogotá to more than 60 destinations across 28 countries. The airline connects Bogotá with more than 40 international cities and 20 domestic destinations, transporting around 32,000 passengers daily.

“For more than 105 years, we’ve connected Bogotá – our home – with the rest of Colombia and the world,” said Avianca CEO Frederico Pedreira. “We’re proud to be part of Bogotá StopOver, a project that lays the foundation for tourism-led development and invites travelers to explore the immense appeal of this city while waiting for their next flight.”

Turning Transit into Tourism

The program is backed by the District Development Plan Bogotá Camina Segura and the Bogotá Ciudad Aeropuerto initiative, which aim to position the capital as a vibrant, cultural, and must-see destination for international travelers.

Modeled after successful stopover programs in cities like Lisbon, Istanbul, Dubai, and Lima, StopOver Bogotá offers curated local experiences through certified tour operators. Visitors can choose from packages that showcase the city’s heritage, gastronomy, and natural beauty, including:

Bogotá in 24 Hours : A city tour through the historic center, museums, shopping districts, and traditional eateries.

: A city tour through the historic center, museums, shopping districts, and traditional eateries. Flavors of the Capital : Culinary experiences in Bogotá’s markets and local restaurants.

: Culinary experiences in Bogotá’s markets and local restaurants. Natural Bogotá: Excursions to the city’s eastern hills, parks, and green spaces.

The city’s tourism authorities believe the program can significantly contribute to Bogotá’s economy, which already sees strong returns from tourism. In 2024, the city welcomed over 14 million visitors, including 1.87 million international tourists – an 8.7% increase from 2023. Tourism generated nearly COP 7 trillion (approx. US$1.8 billion) and over 106,000 monthly jobs, with hotel occupancy averaging 61.4% and daily international visitor spending around USD 100.

In its first phase, the StopOver program will focus on travelers from seven key markets connected by Avianca’s route network: Lima, Madrid, Miami, Guayaquil, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo. The majority of these cities are less than six hours flying time from Bogotá.

With these initial cities, officials estimate that around 72,000 travelers could take advantage of the stopover option in the second half of 2025 alone, generating over US$ 6 million in additional revenue for the local economy.

To promote the initiative, the city and Avianca will launch digital campaigns, coordinate with global travel platforms, and promote StopOver Bogotá in major airports across the region. “Bogotá has the infrastructure, talent, and experience to become a competitive short-stay destination,” said Santamaría. “This is more than a tourism opportunity – it’s a city-wide vision. An invitation for the world to discover all that Bogotá has to offer in just 24 hours: history, culture, nature, and experiences that linger long after departure.”