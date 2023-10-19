Zapatoca and Filandia named Colombia’s Best Rural Tourism Destinations at WTO

Nestled within the heart of Colombia’s stunning countryside, the picturesque towns of Zapatoca in Santander, and Filandia in Quindío, have been recognized on the international stage as two of the Best Tourism Villages in 2023. This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon them at the 25th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held in Uzbekistan.

The annual contest, organized by UNWTO, is designed to celebrate the world’s most exceptional villages for rural tourism, acknowledging their rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unwavering commitment to social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Out of 260 candidates from over 60 countries, Zapatoca and Filandia emerged as shining examples of rural tourism destinations, capturing the essence of Colombia’s vibrant cultural tapestry and breathtaking natural landscapes. The awards were received with gratitude by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, who accepted the honors on behalf of the Colombian people at the grand ceremony held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“We are proud that three of the Colombian towns participating in this contest, with the support of the Vice Ministry of Tourism, have gained international recognition as outstanding rural tourism destinations,” exclaimed Deputy Minister Arturo Bravo. He went on to emphasize that this initiative significantly contributes to rural development and well-being by fostering an appreciation for and the preservation of rural communities.

The journey to this prestigious recognition began with an open call for municipalities to present their rural tourist attractions. A total of 38 applications were evaluated by the Vice Ministry of Tourism, which ultimately selected and supported eight nominated towns.

Zapatoca’s submission showcased its extensive array of hiking experiences, allowing visitors to explore the region’s natural wonders and archaeological treasures, including the famed Nitro Cave and the Geo von Lengerke Trail. The town also highlighted its Pauche crafts, and other examples of Colombian manual artistry. In Zapatoca, tourism has played a vital role in stimulating its local economy while nurturing a culture of environmental preservation with community-driven bird watching expeditions.

Meanwhile, Filandia provided an in-depth portrayal of how its strategic location, unique architecture, exceptional handicrafts, world-renowned specialty coffees, stunning landscapes, and the warmth of its residents have become the pillars of its identity and strengthened the sense of belonging within its community.

As Best Tourism Villages for 2023, Zapatoca and Filandia will join a global network of over 100 member destinations, offering them the opportunity to exchange experiences, share best practices, and learn from experts and partners from the public and private sector. This collaborative platform is dedicated to promoting tourism as a catalyst for rural development.

In a gesture of encouragement and recognition, UNWTO also identified the high potential of Iza in Boyacá to become a premier rural destination. Consequently, Iza has been granted entry into the Upgrade program, which aims to support villages that may not have achieved the highest recognition but demonstrate significant potential. This program provides technical assistance, training, and support to enhance their practices in rural tourism and sustainability.

In Colombia, the spotlight is now firmly on these incredible rural destinations, inviting travelers from around the world to explore the charm and cultural diversity that these towns have to offer. As they continue to evolve, the Best Tourism Villages and those in the Upgrade program are poised to become sustainable and enriching rural tourism experiences.