Colombia outpaces South America in 2021 with tourism reactivation

Global tourism began a slow recovery in 2021 with 415 million travelers, but this number marks only a modest increase compared to 2020 (400 million). Even though the sector grew 4%, international tourist arrivals were still 72% below pre-pandemic levels, claims the UN’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in its most recent barometer.

Blanket travel restrictions, lockdowns, extended passenger quarantines and rapid case increases of COVID-19 made 2020 the worst year on record for global tourism, and while the panorama eased slightly in 2021, with vaccination roll-outs and accessible PCR testing, the surge of the Delta and Omicron variants continued to discourage many from international travel.

The region that saw the highest increase last year in tourism is the Caribbean, up 63% compared to 2020, yet still 37% below numbers registered in 2019. Southern Mediterranean Europe also witnessed a positive rebound (57%), followed by Central America (54%). North America, Central Europe, Africa and Middle East all reported increases below 20%.

As far as South America is concerned, the region’s tourism sector increased 18% in 2021, with Colombia outpacing other popular destinations with a slow, but steady, recovery of 38%. The best performing nations in the most recent UNWTO barometer are Dominican Republic with a reactivation of 91%; followed by the United States with 73%; Paraguay, 56%; Israel, 51%; and Panama, 46%.

“Flexible entry measures for visitors to Colombia, and the design of innovative portfolios by travel agencies, were key to attracting more tourists to choose Colombia as their next destination,” stated the country’s Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO) based on data from the immigration entity Migración Colombia.

ANATO will host edition 41 of its Tourism Showcase – Vitrina Turística – from February 23 to 25, inside Bogotá’s trade and exhibition grounds Corferias, with Florida invited as its international guest, and department of Santander its domestic attraction.