Buenaventura welcomes first Cruise Ship with 400 passengers

In a first for Buenaventura’s tourism sector, the MS Hamburg, a vessel belonging to the renowned German cruise company Plantours Cruises, docked in the city’s Sociedad Portuaria. Plantours Cruises is one of Europe’s premier river travel operators.

The arrival of the first cruise ship carrying 400 German passengers marks a significant milestone for Buenaventura, and a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, Fontur, ProColombia, and Buenaventura City Council. Together, they aim to showcase a non-traditional destination in the country with immense tourism potential for international visitors.

The German tourists disembarked at the Buenaventura Port Society around 7:30 in the morning. The passengers were offered the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and traditions of the Colombian Pacific through folk performances and encounters with “platoneras” – Afro-Colombian women who celebrate traditional practices, and offer handicrafts that reflect the region’s rich heritage.

The tourism activities involved an investment of US$442 million in promoting the Colombian Pacific.

Commerce Minister Germán Umaña emphasized the significance of the first cruise ship’s arrival on Colombia’s Pacific coast, welcoming foreign visitors eager to experience the “vast array of nature and adventure tourism, gastronomy, culture, and history of our territories, particularly Buenaventura, our primary Pacific port.”

Minister Umaña highlighted the government’s commitment in “actively promoting our tourist destinations while ensuring their care, protection, and sustainability. We want international visitors to see Colombia as a destination in harmony with life.”

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, celebrated the event as a milestone in Colombia’s cruise industry, affirming the success of their strategy to promote this type of tourism in unconventional destinations.

Plantours Cruises selected Buenaventura for its “jungle and sea flavor.” Oliver Steuber, the company’s Managing Director, gave details as to why the port city was selected among a long listing of destinations. “The smaller the ship, the larger the world. This is precisely why our guests travel with us.”

Founded in 1989, Plantours Cruises operates Germany’s smallest cruise ship, the MS Hamburg, which has been modernized since 2020. This vessel is the only cruise ship in the German market capable of navigating the Great lakes of Canada and the United States.