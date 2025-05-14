South is the new East: Stories shaping China – Latin America relations

Over the past decade, China and Latin America have forged a dynamic partnership marked by deepening economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and mutual understanding. From the launch of Peru’s Chancay Port – a pivotal logistics hub linking the Asia-Pacific region – to the construction of Bogotá’s Metro Line 1, the Colombian capital’s largest mass transit project, shared ambition between the two sides has translated into tangible progress on the ground.

And beyond the infrastructure, it is the lived experiences of individuals that truly strengthen this growing bond. Through their personal journeys, we see how two geographically distant regions can – and are – building meaningful connections.

A Brazilian scholar’s lifelong bond with China

For Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, head of the Brazil–China Research Group at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro, China is more than a subject of study.

His connection with China began in 2013. Driven by a deep curiosity about different legal systems and a growing interest in Brazil’s largest trading partner, Carvalho arrived in Shanghai as a visiting scholar. His three-year stay offered him a starkly different perspective of the country from the one often portrayed by Western media. What began as academic inquiry soon evolved into a profound engagement with Chinese society, culture, and governance.

Since then, Carvalho has returned to China frequently, with each visit enriching his understanding of the country. In 2023, he spent nearly a year at Peking University in Beijing, further expanding and deepening his research and experience. Now serving as Wutong Chair Professor at Beijing Language and Culture University, Carvalho continues his mission to foster cross-cultural dialogue.

Carvalho also brings his insights into the classroom back in Brazil, encouraging a new generation of students to explore and understand China beyond the stereotypes. Outside the classroom, he translated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book Up and Out of Poverty into Portuguese, making its insights accessible to Brazilian audiences. He also authored China: Tradition and Modernity in the Governance of the Country, offering local readers a nuanced and accessible perspective on China.

Carvalho was honored with the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award—the highest accolade bestowed on foreign experts in China.

A Peruvian trader’s thriving business in China

In Yiwu, a bustling city in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province known as the “world capital of small commodities,” Harold Mori, a young entrepreneur from Peru, is building a thriving export business.

Like many others, Mori’s journey to China began with a pursuit of higher education. Fresh out of university, he was determined to learn a foreign language, and China quickly stood out as his destination of choice. In 2015, he arrived in Shanghai to learn Chinese and later pursued his MBA studies in the city.

Immersed in the country’s dynamic urban life, Mori found himself captivated by its evolving market landscape. After completing his studies, Mori made a bold move. Instead of returning to his home country, he decided to stay and start a business in the nearby city of Yiwu. There, he discovered a golden opportunity – an endless variety of competitively priced products. From cellphone accessories and toys to kitchen gadgets and small home appliances, Mori’s business specializes in sourcing and exporting popular Chinese goods to Peru.

Now, with the launch of Chancay Port – a landmark infrastructure project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – shipping time from China to Peru is shortened to just around 20 days. For business owners like Mori, this means more than just faster deliveries. It signals expanded opportunities and a future imbued with even greater potential.

A Chinese doctor’s healing mission in Argentina

In the heart of Buenos Aires, Dr. Li Wenzhong has become a pioneer in bridging cultures through the healing power of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). As the founder of a TCM clinic and pharmaceutical enterprise, he has introduced acupuncture, herbal therapies, and diagnostic techniques to patients far from his hometown of Beijing.

His journey to Argentina began in the 1980s, during the early years of China’s reform and opening up. With a vision to share the benefits of TCM with the world, he set out for Buenos Aires and began his medical practice in a vastly different cultural landscape.

At the time, head lice were a widespread health issue in Argentina, particularly among school-aged children. Conventional treatments often proved ineffective and caused unpleasant side effects. After months of dedicated research and clinical trials, Dr. Li developed a TCM-based remedy that was both safe and effective. The treatment quickly gained popularity, earning the trust of local families.

He then turned his focus to education and cultural exchange, becoming a visiting professor at the University of Buenos Aires Medical School. There, he introduced TCM to a new generation of Argentine medical students. Between 2012 and 2015, with Dr. Li’s assistance, Argentina’s Ministry of Health sent multiple delegations to China to explore cooperation in TCM. These exchanges laid the foundation for greater collaboration in public health between the two countries.

“True friends always feel close to each other no matter the distance between them.” Chinese President Xi Jinping has quoted this line from an ancient Chinese poem to capture China’s relationship with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since 2012, China has remained the region’s second-largest trading partner, with cooperation extending beyond raw materials and manufactured goods to include green energy, digital innovation, and cross-border e-commerce.

Over the past decade, the BRI has further energized this partnership. To date, 22 countries across the region have signed BRI cooperation agreements with China, deepening integration and opening new pathways for mutual development.

These real-life stories are powerful reminders that while oceans may separate continents, shared aspirations and enduring friendship can bring people closer together.

About the author: Cui Xingyu is a reporter with CGTN and the host of Footprints – a podcast exploring personal stories behind China’s global connections.