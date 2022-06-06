Should Colombia ban Huawei from 5G networks?

My home country of Canada just banned Huawei after pressure from other members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing community (Australia, New Zealand, US, UK) to do so. Canada banned the telecommunications giant over concerns for national security.

“In a 5G world, at a time where we rely more and more in our daily lives [on] our network, this is the right decision,” said Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Beijing responded and warned that “banning Huawei’s equipment and services will lead to significant economic loss in Canada and drive up the cost of communications for Canadian consumers.”

Huawei has been associated with a number of scandals, including the notion that it operates as a tool for the Chinese security state to collect signals intelligence on millions (and potentially billions) of users through backchannels.

Huawei still operates in Colombia, as China is attempting to pierce through US influence in the country. Should Colombia reverse its policy, and follow suit with its Western allies who have banned Huawei? Let us weigh the pros and cons, starting with the arguments for banning Huawei.

Domestically, banning Huawei would serve to protect Colombians’ privacy rights. Huawei, while it emphasizes its existence as a private, multinational company, remains under heavy regulation by the Chinese state.

In China, the relationship between the state and private businesses is highly intricate. Telecommunications and electronics companies like Huawei, which have a high degree of importance to national security and foreign policy, are given little leeway by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to maneuver.

Huawei, in particular, has been accused multiple times of sharing user data and metadata with the CCP, and of serving the security interests of the Chinese state. Still, given China’s business environment and the new ideological war between China and the West, credible concerns remain over whether Huawei users’ data and metadata are protected.

Banning Huawei would, therefore, help ensure that Colombians’ privacy rights are protected.

Moreover, banning Huawei’s 5G equipment could serve as a signal to Western allies. Five Eyes allies have also decided to extend the ban on Huawei to fellow tech giant ZTE. A great number of other Western partners, including Italy, Denmark, France, and the Czech Republic, have either restricted access to Huawei, or repeatedly expressed concerns over Huawei’s data-gathering capacity under China’s National Intelligence Law.

The Colombian government moving ahead with partial restrictions or a full ban would signal Colombia’s commitment to the rules-based international order and to the coalition forming by Western countries against the People’s Republic of China, specifically on security and commercial issues.

Such a commitment made by Colombia could open the door to further trade and cooperation on security issues with the West.