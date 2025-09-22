As Maduro Seeks Dialogue with U.S, Petro Faces Sidelines at UN

The United States has stepped up its military presence in the Caribbean with an operation that officials say is designed to disrupt narcotics trafficking from Venezuela. Yet even as President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that U.S. forces destroyed at least three vessels allegedly transporting illegal drugs, the dynamics of the deployment suggest that dialogue with Caracas may be as important as firepower.

Trump’s announcement, delivered aboard Air Force One, underscored the scale of the mission. With SouthCom’s arsenal deployed to encircle Venezuelan waters – including assault ships and a nuclear submarine – the campaign represents one of the most significant shows of force in the region in recent decades. The Pentagon has pointed to a series of strikes on fast boats carrying cocaine and fentanyl as evidence of success, but military insiders question whether the destruction of a dozen vessels warrants such a concentration of expensive hardware.

What has shifted in recent days is not only the U.S. readiness to use lethal force against suspected traffickers, but also the political maneuvering it has triggered in Caracas. On Sunday, Venezuelan state media confirmed that President Nicolás Maduro had sent a letter to Trump via U.S. Special Envoy Richard Grenell.

The correspondence, dated September 6, came four days after a U.S. strike killed 11 Venezuelans aboard a boat Washington described as a drug transport. In the letter, Maduro dismissed allegations of narco-trafficking ties as “fake news, propagated through various media channels,” and offered to engage in “a direct and frank conversation with your special envoy.” The Venezuelan leader added: “President, I hope that together we can defeat the falsehoods that have sullied our relationship, which must be historic and peaceful.”

For Washington, the letter complicates a narrative that portrays Maduro as an isolated strongman cornered by military deterrence. The White House has not confirmed receipt of the letter, but Maduro’s reference to Grenell as an intermediary whose work “has functioned flawlessly” suggests some form of communication does exist. That dynamic has also allowed Maduro to sidestep hardline voices in Washington, notably Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has advocated a more confrontational approach.

The paradox is all too evident: as U.S. destroyers patrol the Caribbean to intercept small fishing and speedboats, the man they are meant to weaken is seeking – and possibly achieving – some respite from the same administration that has labeled him a criminal. The balance between coercion and dialogue remains fluid, with Maduro positioning himself as a pragmatic negotiator rather than a besieged dictator.

This contrasts sharply with the position of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, who arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. Petro is expected to raise global south issues, condemn Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, and call out U.S. interventionism in the Caribbean. Yet his words will likely carry less weight in Washington following the recent decision by the State Department to decertify Colombia’s counter-narcotics efforts.

The decertification represents a symbolic setback for Colombia, traditionally the United States’ closest security partner in the region. Petro has rejected allegations that Bogotá has faltered in the drug fight, but the move underscores tensions with Washington and diminishes his leverage at a moment when Caracas appears to be gaining indirect access to the White House.

Presidential sources in Bogotá insist that “Colombia arrives at this meeting as a leading voice of the global south, driving debates on climate justice, development financing, negotiated solutions to conflicts, and the defense of multilateral institutions and international law.” The official theme of the Assembly, “Together We Are Better: Over 80 Years in the Service of Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” commemorates the creation of the United Nations in 1945. Petro, however, faces the challenge of projecting leadership abroad while grappling with a strained relationship with Washington at home.

Petro has repeatedly denied the existence of the so-called “Cartel de los Soles,” the alleged Venezuelan military-linked drug trafficking network cited in U.S. indictments. This position aligns him rhetorically with Maduro, but it has not translated into a greater security role for Colombia along the Venezuela border, nor within the hemisphere itself. Instead, it is Maduro, long branded as illegitimate by Washington, who has managed to open the possibility of talks, however tentative.

The juxtaposition of recent events reveals a broader regional realignment. Heavy-handed U.S. naval operations have eliminated barely a dozen suspected traffickers, but they have also created conditions in which Maduro can present himself as a willing interlocutor. Petro, meanwhile, arrives at the United Nations with lofty rhetoric but diminished credibility at home, and with the Trump administration.