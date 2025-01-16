Trump snubs Colombia’s Petro for presidential inauguration

The stage is set for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, but the absence of Colombian President Gustavo Petro from the guest list signals a diplomatic rift between the two nations.

While leaders from across Latin America prepare to attend, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, and Venezuela’s President-elect Edmundo González, Petro’s exclusion stands out. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, invited by Trump, will also be absent after his passport was revoked amid legal troubles.

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist leader, did not mince words following the snub. Taking to social media, he criticized the selective nature of the invitations, accusing Trump of favoring “the extreme right”, an “extreme right, tainted by the massacres.”

He further contrasted Trump’s approach with that of President Joe Biden, praising the outgoing administration for seeking dialogue with Latin America and lifting sanctions “even partially.”

The guest list underscores Trump’s preference for leaders with his ideological bent. Argentine President Milei, known for his libertarian and pro-Trump stance, was the first to confirm his attendance. Similarly, El Salvador’s Bukele and Venezuela’s González quickly accepted their invitations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, another Trump ally, will also attend, marking her second trip to the United States in less than a month. Meloni recently visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, signaling strong ties between the two leaders.

Among the Latin American delegations, Colombian Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal of the Centro Democrático Party confirmed her presence via the social media platform X, further underscoring the ideological divide between the Petro administration and Trump’s endorsement of a party founded by former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

Petro’s reaction does not highlight a broader concern about U.S. foreign policy in the region, but rather his penchant for victimizing the Latin American left. “The United States has two ways of relating to Latin America: either through dialogue with diversity or through force,” Petro wrote, emphasizing the need for a “civilized understanding” between the two regions.

His exclusion comes amid strained relations between Colombia and the U.S. under Petro’s leadership. Trump’s decision not to invite Petro signals a potential shift in Washington’s approach to Bogotá, prioritizing alignment with right-wing factions over fostering ties with a President who has 18 months left in office. In a bombastic phrase, Petro proclaimed that “Latin America will say No to white supremacy, arrogance and greed” and that he expects from the new U.S. administration, “dialogue and a civilized understanding.” Whether the Trump administration will heed Petro’s call for dialogue remains to be seen.

The inauguration is expected to draw over 200,000 attendees to Washington, D.C., with international delegations, ministers, and diplomats eager to forge ties with the new administration. The event reflects Trump’s continued influence on the global stage and his ability to rally political allies.