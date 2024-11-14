They Are Girls, Not Wives: Colombia Passes Law Banning Child Marriage

After years of political obstacles, Colombia’s Congress has finally passed a law banning child marriage, ending a practice that allowed minors to marry as young as 14 with parental consent. The bill, which passed in the final legislative debate, now awaits the signature of President Gustavo Petro, who is expected to ratify it, making Colombia one of a dozen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to fully outlaw marriages involving minors.

The legislation, led by Representatives Jennifer Pedraza of the Dignity and Commitment Party, and Alexandra Vásquez of the government’s Historic Pact coalition, encountered multiple setbacks, having failed eight times in previous congressional sessions. The new law would prohibit judges and notaries from legalizing marriages involving anyone under the age of 18, eliminating legal exceptions and reinforcing Colombia’s commitment to protect children from exploitation and forced unions.

“With this bill, child marriage is effectively removed from the Civil Code,” Pedraza said in a statement. “Until today, children could legally marry at 14 with parental consent, which had unfortunately created a market where young girls, especially, were traded in exchange for livestock, land, and other resources.” The lawmaker celebrated the bill’s passage as a “historic moment for the children of Colombia.”

According to UNICEF, Colombia ranks among the top 20 countries globally in terms of early marriage rates. By 2015, nearly one in four Colombian women had married before turning 18, and a substantial number were married even younger. Pedraza expressed her gratitude to supporters, stating on social media, “Thanks to everyone who joined us, Congress has approved the bill to end child marriage. This is a victory for all of us. #TheyAreGirlsNotWives is now a reality that protects our girls’ right to a full childhood.”

In addition to banning child marriage, the new law promotes a preventative approach, encouraging minors to pursue their personal goals before considering marriage. Representative Vásquez underscored that the legislation applies universally across Colombia, stating, “No community is exempt. This was a collaborative effort, with the added benefit of strengthening the protection of minors’ rights.” The politician also highlighted that the law was carefully crafted to include outreach and education campaigns aimed at helping young people understand their life options beyond early marriage.

Cultural and Indigenous Practices

Debate around the new law included controversy concerning Colombia’s Indigenous communities, where cultural norms and practices surrounding marriage vary widely. Senator Martha Peralta of the Historic Pact party and member of the Wayúu peoples raised concerns about how the law would impact communities like the matriarchal Wayúu, where marriage and early motherhood are commonly accepted rites of passage for girls after their first menstrual cycle.

“As a member of a culture where girls are considered adults upon their first period, I support this bill, but I also recognize that public policy needs to support cultural transitions within our Indigenous populations,” Peralta said. She noted that these changes could affect cultural practices that have endured for generations.

The indigenous spokeswoman emphasized that the law includes a provision for Indigenous community involvement in educational initiatives and prevention campaigns. “We aim to build a culturally respectful approach to safeguard children’s rights, including collaboration with Indigenous communities,” she said, adding that while Indigenous perspectives are considered, the prohibition is national and has no exceptions.

The law now aligns Colombia with other Latin American and Caribbean nations that have banned marriage under 18, such as Honduras, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Mexico, and Dominican Republic. This makes Colombia one of only 12 countries in the hemisphere to adopt such a stance on child marriage, joining the broader global effort to end child unions that have detrimental consequences on health, education, and personal development.

The effects of child marriage can be severe. UNICEF data show that child brides are more vulnerable to domestic violence and less likely to complete their education. They face heightened risks of poverty, poor health, and a lack of autonomy, conditions that can extend to their children and strain public health and education systems. Studies indicate that girls married before 18 face a significantly higher likelihood of experiencing complications in pregnancy and childbirth, conditions exacerbated during adolescence when their bodies are not fully mature.

The United Nations estimates that globally, one in five girls are married before reaching adulthood. “Despite steady progress in reducing child marriage rates, recent crises such as conflict, climate change, and the lingering impacts of COVID-19 are threatening to undo years of progress,” UNICEF stated. Child marriage often isolates girls from family support, affecting mental health and increasing their chances of experiencing lifelong economic disadvantages.

With an estimated 4.5 million Colombian girls and women married before 18 – roughly one in four – advocates say the new law marks a critical step toward gender equality in Colombia. Pedraza, Vásquez, and their supporters believe the legislation will help protect girls’ rights and provide more opportunities for them to make decisions about their futures. “This is not just a victory for us,” emphasized Pedraza, “It’s a victory for Colombia’s children and youth, who now have a stronger foundation to build their lives.”

