Reactions from Colombia on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

As the avoidable turned tragically inevitable with Russian troops entering Ukraine on Thursday morning, and hours after an emergency session of the UN Security Council ended all diplomatic settlement to the crisis, Western leaders rallied to social networks to condemn the invasion and violation of the Eastern European nation’s sovereign integrity.

President Iván Duque was among the first to join a growing chorus of outrage, stating on Twitter that: “Colombia categorically rejects the attacks by Russia against Ukraine. These events threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine and put the lives of thousands of people at risk, in an unquestionable situation contrary to International Law and the Charter of the UN.”

Former two-term President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for sealing in 2016 a peace treaty with FARC ending more than a half-century of internal conflict, released the following message in English: “I strongly condemn the attack against the sovereignty of Ukraine and the use of force. It is imperative to resume the path of dialogue to avoid a major tragedy with dire consequences.”

Ex-President Ernesto Samper (1994-1998), struck a more ominous tone questioning President Duque’s foreign policy decisions and that could threaten regional stability. “Duque has a new type of foreign policy: international smurfism, playing dwarfs in spaces of giants. What are we doing in the OECD? What are we doing in NATO? Exposing ourselves to Russia sending a missile against Bogotá in response to a gringo missile that destroyed Kiev?”

Colombia’s presidential hopefuls also stated clearly their opinions regarding a rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, and one, in the words of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “has unleashed war in our European continent,” adding that he (Putin) has attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse.”

Among the many statements from across Colombia’s deep political divide, left-wing progressive candidate Gustavo Petro, and current presidential front-runner, tweeted the following: “There are those who would stupidly like to reproduce the Russian/Ukrainian conflict in our own region of coexistence: South America. What the constitution orders is not to participate “diplomatically” in wars, but to seek world peace.”

Gustavo Petro’s cryptic and idealistic statement contrasts with that of the right-wing candidate Federico Gutiérrez of the coalition Equipo Colombia (Team Colombia): “Colombia must support the autonomy and sovereignty of nations. We reject Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, which disregards the principles of the UN. It seems a long way off, but Latin America is no stranger to the consequences.”

Former FARC hostage Ingrid Betancourt, and independent candidate for the Oxygen Green Party, also firmly denounced Russia’s attack on Ukraine, stating that “it will have serious domino effects for the world and will affect Colombians in Europe.” She called on President Duque to take measures to “repatriate all Colombians and their families who are in danger.”

Candidate Juan Manuel Galan of the Center Hope Coalition and leader of the New liberalism Party, also called on President Duque to “protect the 80 Colombians living in Ukraine” and considers Russia “committed a crime of aggression contemplated in United Nations resolutions. A crime of the greatest gravity.”

Center-left candidate Sergio Fajardo, also running to clinch the nomination as the official candidate of the Coalition Center Hope, criticized President Duque for his diplomatic offensive during a recent trip to Europe, but questioned his interest in the country’s domestic security agenda, stating: “Arauca, Cauca and Bajop Cauca, so many regions without state presence, and Duque thinking of sending troops to Ukraine. He condemned the Russian invasion and hoped the international community, including Colombia, would support the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people through diplomatic channels.”

Former Bogotá Mayor Enrique Peñalosa and candidate for Team Colombia, also referenced in his Tweet the danger that Russian aggression against Ukraine could escalate tensions between Colombia and the pro-Moscow regime of Nicolás Maduro.

“For some time, the United States and Russia have seen in Colombia and Venezuela another scenario for confrontation. The war in Ukraine is probably going to aggravate this. Maduro has already taken bitten the bait. Duque a little less. Let us keep in mind that our interest is Colombia,” he said.