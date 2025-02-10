Petro’s cabinet in turmoil as resignations follow Benedetti’s appointment

The political landscape in Colombia has been rocked by a wave of high-profile resignations following President Gustavo Petro’s decision to broadcast a cabinet meeting in which he appeared alongside incoming Chief of Staff Armando Benedetti. The fallout has not only deepened internal fractures within Petro’s government but has also ignited fierce backlash from some of his closest allies, many of whom view Benedetti’s appointment as a destabilizing move that threatens the administration’s credibility.

The resignations, led by Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo, included Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez, Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, and Culture Minister Juan David Correa. Additionally, Jorge Rojas, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (DAPRE), also stepped down. These high-profile departures reflect mounting tensions over Petro’s leadership style and his decision to reinstate Benedetti – a figure directly implicated in the allegations of illegal campaign financing of Petro Presidente, and known for his inflammatory rhetoric and questionable foreign relations.

Benedetti’s return to the upper echelons of Petro’s administration has been met with fierce resistance, particularly from close political allies who have worked to uphold the administration’s progressive and reformist image. Critics argue that Benedetti, a seasoned political operator, embodies many of the very practices that Petro once vowed to root out.

A key concern surrounding Benedetti’s appointment stems from his involvement in cash donations for the financing of the 2022 presidential campaign. Allegations surfaced after leaked audio recordings in which Benedetti himself appeared to boast about securing illicit funds for Petro’s victory, a scandal that rocked the government in mid-2023. His return to a top advisory role, as well as close ties to Petro’s son, Nicolás Petro, who secured donations from duboous sources, has raised questions about Petro’s commitment to transparency and ethics, with many within his coalition seeing it as the ultimate betrayal of his anti-corruption pledges.

Beyond the scandals, Benedetti has also drawn criticism for his misogynistic remarks and history of verbal abuse toward female colleagues. His crude and aggressive rhetoric, often directed at women in politics and journalism, has made him a deeply divisive figure. His appointment has particularly unsettled the moderate leftist voices within Petro’s administration, who view his history of gendered attacks as antithetical to the values of a government that champions women’s rights and equality.

An acerbic example of his conduct came in the wake of his falling out with Laura Sarabia, who served as Petro’s top aide before being named Foreign Minister. Sarabia, who has resigned after less than a month as Foreign Minister, was among the figures caught in Benedetti’s web of political coercion, reportedly subjected to intense pressure and verbal attacks when she distanced herself from him. Sarabia is also implicated in a case of alleged illegal wiretapping. The resignation of Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who has remained loyal to Petro since his inauguration, and Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez, underscores how Benedetti’s presence has alienated the administration’s female leadership.

Ties to Venezuela’s Maduro Regime

Adding to the controversy is Benedetti’s dubious relationship with Venezuela’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro. During Petro’s first year in office, Benedetti was appointed Colombia’s Ambassador to Venezuela, a move that was initially seen as a strategic attempt to restore diplomatic relations between Bogotá and Caracas. However, his tenure quickly became marred by concerns over his uncritical alignment with Maduro’s regime, raising suspicions about his motivations and dealings with Venezuelan officials.

Benedetti’s proximity to key figures in the regime has fueled speculation about undisclosed agreements and the potential influence of the Maduro government over Colombia’s internal politics. His recall from the ambassadorial post in 2023 followed a series of missteps, including his alleged role in facilitating opaque financial arrangements between Colombian and Venezuelan interests.

Former Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva did not mince words when reacting to the latest crisis, stating, “Petro has fallen into a deep political abyss; his mandate is in decay.” He further criticized the decision to air the cabinet meeting on national television, calling it a “self-inflicted wound” that exposed the administration’s internal disarray. According to Leyva, Benedetti and Sarabia wield influence over Petro due to their knowledge of sensitive matters, explaining why both have remained in positions of power despite their tarnished reputations.

Juan Fernando Cristo, in his resignation statement, was unequivocal about his reasons for stepping down. “This is not a protocolary resignation for the president to evaluate. It is a definitive personal and political decision,” he declared. Cristo, who had previously expressed reluctance about returning to government service, underscored that his primary goal had been to uphold institutional stability and advance critical democratic reforms. However, he admitted that internal conflicts and power struggles had made governance increasingly untenable.

The coming days will be crucial for governance in Colombia as another political storm engulfs Casa de Nariño. With several key ministries now vacant and Colombians stunned by the primetime fiasco, Petro faces intense pressure to either distance himself from Benedetti or risk further fractures within a broken coalition. For critics of the administration, the five-hour televised meltdown signals a pivotal moment for the Petro presidency – one that could bury the future of the first leftist experiment in Colombia ahead of the 2026 elections. “February 4 was the day a Head of State crushed his own government, after confessing the failure of his administration and publicly discrediting several of his officials,” noted Álvaro Leyva.

