More than 300 Colombian nationals who joined the Ukrainian side as mercenaries have died during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo. The grim statistic highlights the global reach of a conflict that has now entered its 1,000th day, leaving over 30,000 civilians dead and sparking fears of nuclear escalation.

Speaking to RCN Radio, Murillo confirmed that approximately 310 Colombians have been killed in the conflict, based on information provided by the Russian government. “We have some records, but what the Russian government informed us—and this requires verification—is that about 500 Colombians participated on the Ukrainian side. Of these, around 100 have returned to Colombia, 100 have deserted, and roughly 300 to 310 have been killed,” Murillo said.

The involvement of Colombians underscores the complex and international nature of the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The war has taken a dangerous turn after U.S. President Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russia using American-made weapons. Shortly after, Russia reported that Ukraine fired U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles into the Bryansk region, marking a significant escalation. If confirmed, this would be the first use of these long-range missiles since Biden’s approval.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Under a revised policy, any aggression from a non-nuclear state that involves a nuclear-armed country will be treated as a joint attack on Russia, effectively lowering the threshold for the first use of nuclear weapons.

The Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling has drawn sharp criticism from the international community, with experts warning it could dangerously expand the scope of the conflict. Moscow framed the move as a direct response to U.S. actions, labeling them a dangerous escalation.

Amid the threat of a nuclear retaliation by Russia, Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the growing militarization of the conflict, including the use of mercenaries and advanced weaponry. “These actions unnecessarily heighten regional tensions, escalate the conflict with unpredictable consequences, and pose a serious threat to global peace,” the statement read.

President Gustavo Petro has called for a negotiated resolution to the conflict and proposed hosting a peace conference involving both Russia and Ukraine. “Colombia stands ready to contribute to peace efforts if requested,” said Murillo during his official visit to Moscow on November 14.

Murillo also confirmed that peace efforts were part of his discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “We delivered a message of peace regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, encouraging political and diplomatic dialogue,” Murillo stated. Lavrov reportedly indicated that Russia remains open to peace talks, in line with President Vladimir Putin’s stance.

The deaths of over 300 Colombians who joined the war in Ukraine bring a sobering perspective to the conflict’s human cost. The participation of Colombian nationals, many reportedly fighting as mercenaries, reflects the global ramifications of a war that is rapidly pushing NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia.