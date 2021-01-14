Duque extends Mandatory Selective Isolation decree to February 28

During the first 10 months of the pandemic, Colombian President Iván Duque hosted an evening address to the nation, opening up a televised forum to cabinet ministers, representatives of the World Health Organization, and medical professionals to discuss government initiatives to mitigate and control the spread of coronavirus. Going under the title Prevención y Acción (Prevention and Action), the one-hour program has kept millions of Colombians updated with announcements that began with the national lockdown on March 20 when the country confirmed 158 cases of the virus.

After five months in which citizens were restricted in their movements, the gradual easing of the strict quarantine was substituted by Mandatory Selective Isolation, in which suspected carriers of the virus must self-isolate for 14 days. This measure allowed the national government to reactive key economic sectors while placing much of the responsibility for preventing virus transmission on individuals. While the National Health Emergency governs pandemic management, on Wednesday, during a session of Prevention and Action, President Duque extended the decree until February 28 – date that coincides with the inevitable extension of the National Health Emergency.

Having approved through the Ministry of Health all additional measures requested by Mayors and Governors to limit agglomerations, alcohol sales, enact curfews and rotating lockdowns, on Wednesday, President Duque did not rule out a return to a nationwide quarantine should people ignore social distancing and be indisciplined during the pandemic. “If we see that citizens’ behavior leads to increasing cases and pressure on intensive care units, we will have to take measures that are clear to protect life and health,” he said. President Duque also pointed out that in December “crowded homes, relaxation in the use of face masks and clandestine parties” were in part responsible for the surge of the second wave, adding that “should ICU occupancy reach 85% or higher, greater restrictions will be necessary.”

President Duque’s extension comes days after announcing the government’s “Gran Finde” campaign to reactive the hard-hit tourism sector for Easter and mid-year school recess. As part of the new Tourism Law of December 31, 2020, a 5% Sales Tax (IVA) – instead of 19% – will be charged to the purchase of all plane tickets and move intended to boost the country’s tourism confidence.