Colombia’s top Grammy Artists banned from entering Maduro’s Venezuela

The Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro has released a “blacklist” of international artists now barred from entering Venezuela or performing on its stages. Among those banned are several of Colombia’s most renowned recording artists, including Grammy Award winners Juanes, Carlos Vives, Camilo Echeverry, Maluma, Fonseca, Silvestre Dangond, Santiago Cruz, Cholo Valderrama, and Jorge Villamizar.

The announcement was made by Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s so-called Minister of the Interior, who leveled belligerent accusations at the musicians, including international stars like Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, and Miguel Bosé.

Cabello explained that the decision to ban these artists stemmed from their open support for the opposition or criticism of President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. He also cited their participation in the 2019 Venezuela Aid Live concert, held near Cúcuta, as well as their “constant vocal support for freedom in Venezuela,” as sufficient grounds for the ban. The concert, sponsored by British tycoon Sir Richard Branson, raised funds to supply food convoys for impoverished Venezuelans living near the Colombian border.

Maduro’s right-hand man labeled the artists as traitors for “inciting political instability and encouraging opposition movements.” He also made it clear that any artist on the blacklist who attempts to perform in Venezuela would face expulsion or imprisonment. “Those who are on this list and still try to perform here will remember that we remember them,” stated Cabello, who is also wanted by the U.S Government on drug-trafficking charges.

The ban also includes prominent Venezuelan musicians, including Carlos Baute, Chyno Miranda, Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Lele Pons, and José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma.”