Colombia’s Petro welcomes ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu: “A Genocidal Maniac”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded on social media to the decision by judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to formally issue arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to Colombia’s first leftist president, the ICC decision is “logical,” as Netanyahu – in his words – “is a genocidal maniac.” With his finger pressed firmly on “X”, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, and close aide to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, Petro affirmed that the ICC’s ruling “must be respected.” In the same statement, Petro warned U.S. President Joe Biden that ignoring the order would “simply lead the world into barbarism.”

Colombia’s official reaction to the ICC decision came just hours after Petro hosted Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Casa de Nariño in Bogotá. The Qatari statesman has been at the forefront of international negotiations to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and to end the war in the Gaza Strip. During last month’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the senior diplomat recognized “Qatar’s significant contributions to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Qatar suspended last month its role as mediator in the Israel-Hamas war. According to the BBC, the decision comes after senior U.S officials reportedly said that Washington would no longer accept the presence of Hamas representatives in Doha. Hamas has maintained a political office in the Qatari capital since 2012.



The ICC’s ruling to order the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant based on “reasonable grounds” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity has been met with sharp rebuke and condemnation from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s recently appointed National Security Advisor, Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, issued a strongly worded statement on “X,” claiming: “The ICC has no credibility, and these allegations have been refuted by the U.S. government. Israel has lawfully defended its people and borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC and UN come January.”

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, another close ally of President-elect Trump, labeled the International Court “a dangerous joke” and called on the U.S. Senate “to act and sanction this irresponsible body.”

Colombia’s latest anti-Israel stance could implode the “special relationship” previous governments have long enjoyed with Washington. The incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Trump is expected to take a firm stance against Petro’s antisemitism, particularly regarding his social media rhetoric. With Marco Rubio also set to become Secretary of State, the U.S. response to Petro’s actions will likely be swift and resolute. Rubio, a vocal critic of left-wing leaders in Latin America, signals a hardline shift in U.S. foreign policy towards the hemisphere.

The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant also represents a pivotal moment in international law, marking the first time a leader of a Western ally has been formally charged with war crimes by a global entity. The warrants have drawn both support and criticism from around the world, with South American nations like Argentina and Paraguay expressing strong opposition.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei condemned the ICC’s decision, stating: “Israel is facing brutal aggression, inhumane hostage-taking, and indiscriminate attacks on its population.” Milei argued that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, criticizing the ICC for criminalizing Israel’s self-defense efforts. Similarly, Paraguay expressed concern over the political nature of the ICC’s decision, stating that it “violates Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself.”

Aligned with two Latin American allies, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, called the ICC “a moral disgrace, entirely tainted by antisemitism.” Katz affirmed that the Court has dragged the international judicial system “to an unprecedented low” and warned that Israel “will not allow a hostile, hypocritical, and illegitimate body to harm our leaders or our soldiers. We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel with determination and pride, standing firm against anyone who attempts to undermine our right to self-defense.”

The most recent statement from Katz echoes a previous affirmation in which he referred to Petro as being “antisemitic and full of hatred,” declaring that the Colombia President has “aligned himself with vile monsters.” He has accused the Colombian leader of standing with those responsible for heinous acts of violence. “History will remember that Gustavo Petro decided to stand alongside the most vile monsters history has ever known, who burned babies, murdered children, raped women, and kidnapped innocent civilians,” Katz stated. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also issued a statement claiming the ICC had chosen “the side of terrorism and evil over democracy and freedom.”

The clash between Petro and Israel has put Colombia in a precarious position on the international stage, particularly as Petro continues to use international institutions like the ICC to promote his anti-Israel narratives. The Colombian president’s decision to rupture diplomatic relations with Israel back in May reverberated through Washington, especially among Republican lawmakers. Marco Rubio was among the first senators to respond. “Today the president of #Colombia, a Hamas supporter, severed diplomatic relations with #Israel. Very sad to see that such an incredible country of great people who have suffered so much at the hands of narco-terrorists is currently ruled by a terrorist sympathizer who wants to be the Colombian Hugo Chávez,” Rubio stated on his “X” account.

With Colombia’s position very clear with Israel, Petro’s affirmation that Netanyahu is a “genocidal maniac” will have profound implications, once President-elect Trump and his new Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, take office. The incoming administration, which has made unwavering support for Israel a cornerstone of its foreign policy, will clearly remember Petro’s word, potentially marking the end-game of Colombia’s diplomatic relations with the White House. And U.S Senator Lindsey Graham issued the first warning on Thursday: “Any nation that joins with the ICC after this outrage is a partner in a reckless act that tramples the rule of law.”

