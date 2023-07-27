Colombia’s Nevado del Ruíz volcano releases giant fumarole

Colombia’s iconic Nevado del Ruiz volcano has once again grabbed headlines after the mountain spewed a colossal fumarole of ash and gas that soared over 2,300 meters from its snow-capped summit. Colombia’s Geological Service (SGC) registered the event at 6:17 am on Thursday.

The spectacular display was visible from Bogotá, and the departmental capital of Pereira (Risaralda) in the Central Andes Cordillera. Despite Colombia’s Geological Service (SGC) lowering the volcano’s alert level to “yellow” last month, this menacing emission captivated the attention of residents in the largest city close to the volcano – Manizales (Caldas). The dark column reached 6,700 meters above sea level and contrasted with the bright sky of a clear morning.

The implications of this latest emission of gas and ash were not limited to Colombia’s borders. Modern meteorological technology captured the event on satellite imagery as far away as Washington State, USA. The awe-inspiring spectacle also offered a rare opportunity for the residents of Neira in the department of Caldas to bear witness to the fury of the natural world.

The SGC, however, issued a warning that despite the lowering of alert level last month, the volcano’s behavior remains unpredictable. Similar emissions of ash and gas could occur at any moment, as seismic movements often accompanying these giant fumaroles.

In the most recent act of vandalism that puts the lives of residents near the volcano at risk, the Geological Service confirmed that a third monitoring station was attacked and surveillance equipment stolen. At the El Aguacil station criminals looted 10 transistors used to send data to vulcanologists.

Local authorities are stressing the importance of remaining vigilant and informed as the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has demonstrated it has the potential to escalate quickly from one alert level to the next. As the situation remains uncertain, all eyes are focused on Nevado del Ruiz, and for the inhabitants of Manizales, Thursday’s spectacular event made for stunning photographs.