Colombia and Costa Rica seal Biodiversity Pact as COP16 enters final week

Colombia and Costa Rica have announced a major biodiversity agreement to fund conservation efforts across the Chocó Biogeographic Region, marking a key bilateral milestone at COP16, the UN’s biodiversity summit in Cali. The agreement was announced on Sunday by Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo and his Costa Rican counterpart, Arnoldo André, just as the event heads into its high-level negotiations with goals to expand and protect biodiversity across critical global ecosystems.

This initiative will mobilize resources to safeguard one of the world’s most diverse natural areas, spanning the Pacific coastline from Panama to Peru. Known for its dense rainforests and unique species, the Chocó Biogeographic Region is a global biodiversity hotspot threatened by deforestation, climate change, and illegal activities, such as mining and logging.

“This fund sets a new benchmark for regional cooperation in biodiversity protection,” Murillo stated in Cali, adding that it will provide direct support to local Indigenous, Afro-descendant, and farming communities. “These communities have long made biodiversity protection part of their cultural practices. With this fund, we’re ensuring they can continue to act as stewards of this invaluable natural heritage.”

Focus on the Eastern Tropical Pacific

Costa Rica brought to COP16 an ambitious proposal focused on protecting the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Conservation Corridor (CMAR), a marine zone recognized as one of the world’s most ecologically significant regions. Known for high rates of endemic species, the CMAR area covers the waters of Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador, providing a habitat for numerous marine species, including sharks, rays, and sea turtles.

André emphasized that the collaboration between the two countries is vital not only to protecting land-based biodiversity but also marine ecosystems. “This corridor is home to rich ecosystems that are interconnected across borders,” André stated. “Our commitment at COP16 is to work together with regional governments and to develop actionable steps to safeguard both marine and terrestrial environments for future generations.”

In this spirit, the two nations aim to engage the CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean as a potential administrator for the fund. Murillo confirmed that the fund will soon be presented to other participating governments for broader support. “We are optimistic that by uniting resources, we can create an impactful defense against biodiversity loss,” he said.

Migration and Environmental Impact

Migration has also emerged as a key issue on the environmental agenda, particularly in discussions between Colombia and Costa Rica. Colombian Deputy Foreign Minister Jorge Rojas highlighted the urgent need to manage and regulate the flow of people crossing the Darién Gap, a perilous passage through thick jungle between Colombia and Panama, used by tens of thousands of migrants traveling north to the United States. This stretch has become a major migratory bottleneck with devastating impacts on the fragile ecosystems within the Chocó Biogeographic Region.

“We need to protect these natural areas and provide safe, regulated passages,” Rojas said, stressing that a coordinated approach with Central American countries and the U.S. is essential.

Steady Progress at COP16

Entering its final week, COP16 has brought together high-level officials, non-governmental organizations, and Indigenous leaders, with 110 ministers, six heads of state, and representatives from over 70 international organizations expected to participate in the conference’s high-level segment. Organizers estimate that over 40,000 attendees have visited the summit’s Green Zone, a public space promoting conservation efforts, making this year’s event one of the most inclusive gatherings of the People’s COP.

The talks are reportedly moving slowly, but steady progress has been made on several fronts, particularly regarding funding and resource mobilization to meet the 2030 biodiversity targets. Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who presides over the COP16 summit, has described the negotiations as “positive and constructive,” expressing hope that nations will achieve substantial commitments by the summit’s end.

Muhamad, in her opening remarks at the high-level segment, underscored the importance of integrating biodiversity into national economic strategies, urging countries to adopt more ambitious biodiversity targets. “The importance of restoring our ecosystems goes hand in hand with economic development,” Muhamad stated, emphasizing the need for the private sector to integrate biodiversity into business operations.

Private Sector Engagement and Indigenous Rights

This year’s COP has also been marked by increased corporate engagement. Muhamad invited private companies to join conservation efforts, with the goal of creating a new economy that prioritizes ecosystem restoration. Peter Bakker, president of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, reinforced this approach, saying that addressing climate change must go beyond decarbonization to include nature restoration.

In parallel, negotiators have made progress on Article 8J of the Convention on Biological Diversity, which seeks to integrate indigenous knowledge and participation. Muhamad acknowledged the gains made in strengthening indigenous rights within the convention framework, highlighting that a comprehensive agreement would amplify the role of indigenous and local communities in the protection of biodiversity. “Indigenous stewardship is crucial to achieving our biodiversity targets,” she said, hoping that upcoming discussions would finalize this aspect.

Securing financial commitments remains one of the most complex challenges for COP16. While enthusiasm remains high, WWF’s Senior Director of Global Policy, Lin Li, has called for deeper trust-building on financial commitments, acknowledging that while advances have been made on “easier” topics, long-term financing for biodiversity goals is still contentious.

Colombia has proposed a restructuring of international financial frameworks to increase biodiversity funding, including debt relief for developing countries, which could free up resources for conservation. “This is a fundamental change that aligns with global biodiversity goals,” Muhamad remarked. “It is essential that developing nations receive the support they need.”

A Week for Final Decisions

As COP16 approaches its conclusion, organizers are confident about the summit’s positive trajectory. Muhamad reported that 16 contact groups have been formed, resulting in 24 draft documents and six key decisions, including an anticipated multilateral mechanism for sharing benefits derived from the digital sequencing of genetic resources.

Such a mechanism could pave the way for one of the largest biodiversity funds ever created, representing a landmark for equity and fair resource sharing. Muhamad called it “a cooperative milestone” that may inspire similar frameworks in other environmental conventions.

Looking ahead, ministers from around the world are set to convene for the last days of COP16, with the goal of finalizing high-stakes decisions on biodiversity and funding. President Gustavo Petro is expected to govern from the departmental capital of Valle del Cauca this week to highlight Colombia’s commitment to biodiversity protection.

The summit’s final days will also test the resolve of the international community as negotiators strive to solidify actionable commitments for conservation and address the gaps in funding that have long hindered global biodiversity targets.