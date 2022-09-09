Bogotá hosts SATW travel writers convention

Some 250 travel writers from the United States and Canada, representing both large media outlets and independent publications, are gathered in Bogotá for the annual SATW convention. The Society of American Travel Writers selected the Colombian capital for their three-day event given the city’s internationally recognized reputation for vibrant cultural and gastronomic offerings, sustainable mobility, and LGBTQ+ tourism options.

With a busy agenda that includes visits to the city’s historical landmarks, as well as diverse neighborhoods, public markets, and destinations within the city-region known for their local attractions and outdoor activities, for the vast majority of SATW’s affiliated travel writers, Bogotá is also the gateway to exploring other country-wide destinations, including the country’s second-largest city Medellín, Cartagena, coffee region and San Agustín archaeological park, as part of the convention’s Pre and Post Tours itinerary.

For the many first-time visitors to Bogotá, included in the day outings are a cooking class and foods tasting workshop hosted by Escuela Taller, a walk through the Santa María wetland, a visit to Chingaza National Park, and exploring the city’s arts and crafts scene, among others. “Colombia’s time has come,” remarked SATW President Elizabeth Harryman to a capacity-filled convention room at the Corferias Hilton. “We all live in difficult times, but the courage and resilience of Colombia inspire us all,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony on Friday was attended by representatives of the Mayoralty, District Institute of Tourism (IDT); Greater Bogotá Convention Bureau; Invest in Bogotá; ProColombia and Colombian flower growers association Asocolflores.

As SATW’s first international convention since the onset of the pandemic, for Harryman, the trip to Colombia offers its members the opportunity to develop professional skills in covering the travel, culture, and lifestyle sectors, given a constantly changing media landscape. “This is a chance for all of us to break stereotypes and reaffirm our commitment to responsible journalism,” highlighted Harryman.