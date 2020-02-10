Before the start of summer, and peak travel season for airlines, Colombia’s flagship Avianca plans to have a plane in the sky en route to Toronto, and first direct AV service between Bogotá and Canada’s largest city.

Announced during the 100-year celebration of the carrier, Avianca’s CEO Anko van der Werff confirmed the new direct service, without specifying details as to which kind of aircraft will be used or the days of the new service. Avianca currently flies to Toronto from its Central American hub, San Salvador.

The new Toronto flight will compete with Air Canada, which services the Colombian capital with its no-frills Rouge brand and Boeing 767 widebody. Air Canada recently announced that it is expanding its Colombia presence with a new flight connecting Bogotá and Montreal.

With a slate of announcements to mark the centenary of the world’s second-oldest airline, van der Werff and the company’s CFO Adrian Neuhauser assured journalists that Avianca is on solid financial footing having weathered a liquidity crisis that forced the airline to downsize unprofitable routes and simplifying its fleet. “We are operating and focused on the next 100 years,” said Neuhauser, adding that “today we do not have any financial problems, we are meeting all of our obligations within the agreed deadlines, and we have enough capital to operate with the liquidity we need.”

Established December 2, 1919, in the coastal city of Barranquilla, Avianca missed taking top honors as the world’s oldest airline by two months (spot reserved for Royal Dutch Airlines – KLM – founded October 17). With a fleet of brave pilots from the Colombo-German Air Transport Society (SCADTA) puddle-jumping Junkers F-13 up and down the Magdalena River valley, Avianca was a state-owned company until filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2004. Taken over by the Bolivian-born tycoon Germán Efromovich of Ocean Air/Synergy Group for US$63 million, Avianca embarked on an aggressive expansion plan to conquer new Latin American markets, beginning with a merger with San Salvador’s flagship – TACA – in 2009.