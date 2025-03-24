SER: The Hat Couture of Medellín designer Andrea Agudelo

Andrea Agudelo is no stranger to creative reinvention. The Medellín-based designer, author, and entrepreneur first made waves in 2015 with her bestselling book Mandalas for the Soul, a work that seamlessly blended illustration with mindfulness. Now, she turns her attention to fashion with SER, a hat brand that fuses craftsmanship, art, and personal expression into a vision of wearable identity.

Far from being mere accessories, Agudelo’s hats are symbols of transformation. Her debut collection, Born from Light, explores duality – simplicity and complexity, chaos and calm, light and darkness. Available in Montana, Cowboy, and Gambler styles, these hats transcend functionality. They are talismans, imbued with meaning, inviting wearers to engage in self-reflection and artistic freedom.

“SER is not just a brand; it’s a movement where art, fashion, and music converge to create a unique experience,” Agudelo explains. “A hat symbolizes power, and our pieces serve as an extension of personal identity.”

The brand’s immersive launch, set against the backdrop of Medellín’s vibrant El Poblado neighborhood, reflected its ethos of innovation and self-discovery. SER is built upon a triad of essential elements – body, mind, and soul. Handwritten typography symbolizes the physical form, experimental shapes reflect intellect, and bold colors manifest the spirit, forming a visual language of authenticity. “This is a space to witness the creative process of SER” reads the mission statement of the sun-splashed gallery. “Art is a journey of self-discovery where the path traveled gives meaning to all.”

For Agudelo, hats have long been more than fashion statements; they have been vehicles of personal storytelling. Recognizing their power as symbols of individuality, she spent four years developing a brand where each piece serves as an extension of the wearer’s essence.

The Born from Light collection is a study of meticulous craftsmanship, incorporating embroidery, natural dyes, and intricate details that showcase Agudelo’s signature aesthetic. At its core, the collection embraces light as both a physical and symbolic force – representing guidance, transformation, and ancestral heritage.

“We come from light, and in the end, we return to it,” she reflects. This philosophy is embedded in every design, where elements reflect the delicate interplay between the tangible and the intangible, the human and the divine.

At The Intersection of Art and Identity

SER, which in English can translate as SELF, aims to blur the boundaries between art and fashion. Each hat is a conversation piece, prompting wearers to ask: What’s in your head? This deliberate wordplay speaks to both the physical presence of the hat and the personal introspection it inspires.

The creative process is as important as the final product. A team of 14 artisans brings each design to life through intricate handcrafting, and carefully curated process of selecting accessories. Committed to sustainability, SER is a manual process, where eco-friendly dyes and locally sourced fabrics accentuate a production that remains intentionally limited, prioritizing craftsmanship over mass manufacturing.

Agudelo envisions SER as more than a premium must-have; but a movement like the six letters dangling from the brim of her wool and felt Montana – MI AMOR – is forged from love. The label will make its presence known through traveling exhibitions and appearances at fashion and art festivals. “We want to establish a strong presence in Latin America and beyond, connecting with creatives who share our philosophy of authenticity and experimentation,” she explains.

The SER Hat Atelier will offer bespoke experiences, allowing individuals to co-create their inner minimalist, a wearable lightness of BEING.

Agudelo’s creative journey has never been confined to a single medium. As a marketing professional with a passion for books, she gained recognition with Mandalas for the Soul, which topped Colombia’s bestseller lists in 2015 and 2016 and was distributed internationally. Her work is deeply rooted in well-being, introspection, and the power of storytelling.

Beyond SER, Agudelo has ventured into homeware design. In collaboration with Vajillas Corona, she launched Parallel Universes, a surrealist-inspired tableware collection drawing from the works of Salvador Dalí. It reinforces her belief that objects – whether hats or dinnerware – carry the essence of those who create and use them.

Whether through books, ceramics, or couture, Agudelo’s creations challenge conventional boundaries of the ‘whys’ and ‘whats’ that go in to every item, and invite audiences to embrace their own evolution. SER claims this designer “remains in constant evolution”.

The Manifesto: Medellin to Monaco And Beyond



With SER, Andrea Agudelo has created more than a hat mainfesto – she has constructed a platform for artistic exploration and self-expression. As a newcomer to Medellín’s vibrant fashion scene, “SER it’s not just about hats,” affirms Agudelo. “We create unique moments. We craft symbols of authenticity – pieces that allow people to connect with themselves and the world around them. SER is a declaration of being.”

The brand’s immersive gallery in Medellín will travel to destinations like Ibiza and Monaco, engaging global audiences in artistic dialogue. Eloisa Roa, marketing manager of SER, affirms: “To wear an Andrea Agudelo hat is to wear a work of art.”

SER also embraces digital innovation, offering an online concierge service that allows customers to personalize their hats with free design consultations. This fusion of craftsmanship and modern accessibility ensures each piece is as unique as the individual wearing it.

Sara Arias, SER’s art director, joined Agudelo’s venture “through inertia,” drawn by Medellín’s reputation as a hub for creative expression. Their collaboration evolved from editorial projects into the meticulous world of hat couture. “I like to push the contrasts of life,” Agudelo says. “Fashion, art, and music—this is how we connect with audiences.”

At SER’s brand center, light and sound reinforce the interplay between the sensory and the timeless attraction of millinery. Agudelo sees elements from maleable metals to leather as essential in the creative process. “Hats throughout history have been amulets of power. They have defined class structures. A hat is an expression of who you – we – are. My grandfather always wore a hat, and I began incorporating them into my life as deeply personal accessories. A hat gave me identity.”

SER will soon be housed in a workshop-gallery hybrid, offering visitors more than their hat collection – it will, as Agudelo claims, be a “universe unto itself”. Inside the Hat Atelier and Tailoring Studio guests can create their headgear, making it an essential stop for those exploring the city’s always bustling and cut-above-the-rest fashion scene.

For more information visit:

www.serser.com

email: ser@andreagudelo.com

IG: instagram.com/ser_________ser/