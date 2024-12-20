The Colombian Buñuelo: A Christmas tradition rooted in resilience

Few foods evoke the holiday spirit in Colombia quite like the buñuelo. These golden, crispy, and cheesy spheres are more than just a delicious snack; they are a symbol of togetherness, celebration, and culinary ingenuity. With a history that traces back centuries, buñuelos have become an indispensable part of the Colombian Christmas table, embodying the country’s rich cultural and gastronomic heritage.

The history of the buñuelo is as rich as its flavor. This beloved snack finds its roots in Spain, where the Moors are credited with introducing fried dough during their occupation. The original Spanish buñuelos were sweet rather than savory, often made with wheat flour and flavored with honey or anise. When Spanish colonists arrived in South America, they brought their culinary traditions with them, and the buñuelo evolved to reflect the ingredients and tastes of the New World.

In Colombia, the buñuelo underwent a significant transformation. Local cooks replaced wheat flour with cassava (yuca) flour, a staple crop in the region, and added white cheese, which gave the buñuelo its signature salty-sweet flavor and airy texture. This adaptation not only localized the recipe but also elevated the buñuelo from a simple fried snack to a quintessential Colombian treat.

The buñuelo is a compelling example of Colombia’s culinary fusion, shaped by centuries of transculturation. The recipe for corn fritters stuffed with minced meat, such as a carimañola, originally came from Spain, adapted from the Arabs during their eight centuries of influence on the Iberian Peninsula.

The New World dough and fried texture of the buñuelo was a hand-me-down from Africa, melding complex layers of cultural exchange that define much of Colombian gastronomy. Coastal fried foods for instance are closely related to the akara or akkra, a dish popular in Nigeria and the Gulf of Benin, whose ingredients and preparation methods were introduced by African cooks during colonial times. Over the years, buñuelos, like empanadas, have become deeply emblematic of Colombian cuisine, evolving into a snack that is as much ours as it is a tribute to our diverse heritage.

The people of the department of Antioquia claim the buñuelo paisa as their iconic regional snack, asserting that it entered through the northwest of of what is today Colombia with the expulsion of Sephardic Jews under the Alhambra Decree of 1492. These historical connections further highlight the buñuelo’s role as a culinary marker of resilience and apropriation.

The Art of Buñuelo Making



Creating the perfect buñuelo is both an art and a science. The dough combines finely grated white cheese, cassava starch, eggs, and a hint of sugar. Achieving the ideal consistency—not too dry and not too sticky—is crucial for the buñuelo to puff up evenly and develop its characteristic fluffy interior.

The frying process is equally important. The dough is rolled into small balls and gently dropped into hot oil, where they cook slowly to ensure a crisp exterior and soft, airy center. Skilled cooks know that the oil’s temperature must be just right; too hot, and the buñuelos will burn on the outside while remaining raw inside; too cool, and they will absorb excess oil, losing their lightness.

Buñuelos and Novenas



In Colombia, Christmas is a season of family gatherings, vibrant decorations, and sumptuous feasts. The buñuelo holds a place of honor during this festive time, often served alongside another holiday favorite, natilla, a creamy custard-like dessert made from milk, panela, and cornstarch. Together, these two treats create a perfect balance of savory and sweet, delighting palates across the country.

The tradition of eating buñuelos during Christmas is deeply intertwined with the Novena de Aguinaldos, a nine-day devotional prayer leading up to Christmas Eve. Families and friends come together each evening to recite prayers, sing villancicos (Christmas carols), and share food, with buñuelos invariably gracing the table. The snack’s round shape is said to symbolize unity and continuity, reflecting the spirit of the season.

Buñuelos are the ideal fusion between sweet and salty, a flavor that always invites repetition. Their availability across Colombia means they can be found in every region, showcasing the culinary creativity of Colombians. While they are especially representative of December and Christmas festivities, buñuelos are enjoyed year-round at cafeterias and fried food stalls, cementing their status as everyday comfort food.

While the classic Colombian buñuelo remains a holiday staple, regional variations and modern interpretations have added new dimensions to this traditional treat. In some areas, cooks incorporate ingredients like anise or guava paste for a touch of sweetness, while others experiment with different types of cheese to create unique flavors.

Contemporary chefs have also embraced the buñuelo as a canvas for culinary innovation. Gourmet versions may feature truffle-infused cheese or exotic spices, elevating the humble snack to hot and haute cuisine. Yet, despite creative remakes, the essence of the buñuelo remains unchanged—a comforting, nostalgic treat that brings people together.

Buñuelos Beyond Christmas

Although closely associated with Christmas, buñuelos are enjoyed year-round in Colombia. They are a popular breakfast item, often paired with hot chocolate or coffee, and a common sight at bakeries and street stalls. However, it is during the holiday season that their significance truly shines, serving as a delicious reminder of the warmth and joy of family traditions.

The Colombian buñuelo is more than just a snack; it is a testament to the country’s ability to blend diverse cultural influences into something uniquely its own. As Colombians gather around their Christmas tables, the sight of a platter of freshly fried buñuelos evokes memories of generations past and creates new ones for the future. This humble yet iconic treat continues to unite families and communities, embodying the true spirit of La Navidad.