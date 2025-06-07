Rasmussen Star: New Orchid Species Discovered in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada

High in the mist-covered slopes of Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, where clouds cover a canopy of ancient trees and “Lost City”, a botanical jewel has emerged from this coastal mountain range. Scientists from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia, in partnership with Fundación ProAves and supported by U.S.-based nonprofit Conservation Allies, have identified a previously unknown orchid species: Epidendrum Rasmussen, or the Rasmussen Star Orchid.

With its striking carmine-red and yellow-green blooms, the orchid is as delicate as it is rare – and it now carries the weighty role of ambassador for one of the planet’s most threatened ecosystems. Found within the ProAves El Dorado Reserve, this dazzling orchid is being hailed as a symbol of Colombia’s botanical richness and the urgent need to protect its wild frontiers.

“This discovery is a testament to the extraordinary biodiversity of Colombia,” said Dr. Paul Salaman, president of Conservation Allies. “The Rasmussen Star Orchid reminds us why continued research and conservation in these forests is critical. These ecosystems are under siege, and yet they still hold secrets waiting to be revealed.”

Named in honor of Nathan Jens Rasmussen, whose family has provided key support for conservation initiatives in the region, the orchid joins a long list of endemic species found nowhere else on Earth. The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and sacred homeland to the Indigenous Wiwa, Arhuaco, and Kogi peoples, is often referred to as a “sky island” – isolated by geography, yet teeming with life. The reserve where the orchid was found – El Dorado – has become a refuge not just for flora, but for imperiled fauna like the Santa Marta parakeet and the critically endangered harlequin frog.

“This orchid is more than a scientific milestone – it’s a call to action,” said Kruzi Paloma Carrillo León, executive director of Fundación ProAves. “Its beauty reflects the richness of our natural heritage, but its precarious status reminds us of how fragile that heritage truly is. Without the dedication of our team and support from partners like the Rasmussen family, discoveries like this would never see the light.”

Currently listed as Endangered due to its highly restricted distribution, Epidendrum rasmussenii occupies a narrow ecological niche in the cloud forest. Its survival hinges on the preservation of a forest type that has been rapidly disappearing due to logging, agricultural encroachment, and climate change. According to researchers, the orchid’s presence in El Dorado underscores the critical role that private reserves and local stewardship play in biodiversity protection.

Miguel Ángel Gómez, one of the lead scientists involved in the discovery, emphasized the urgency of further exploration and conservation. “The Sierra Nevada is already renowned for its biological and cultural significance,” he said. “Now it has added another botanical gem to its crown. But this discovery also highlights how much remains unknown – and how vital it is to continue supporting research before more species vanish before ever being documented.”

The rediscovery of Colombia’s natural wonders is happening at a pivotal moment. The country, long hailed as one of the most biodiverse in the world, faces mounting threats to its ecosystems. Illegal deforestation, mining, and infrastructure expansion have fragmented once-pristine habitats. Conservation organizations like ProAves and Conservation Allies are racing against time to secure vital corridors and document the biological wealth they harbor.

Through its network of 27 private reserves across Colombia, ProAves is spearheading community-driven conservation, research, and education programs. El Dorado Reserve, where the Rasmussen Star Orchid was found, serves as a beacon for what can be achieved when local and international allies work together. “Thanks to your support,” Carrillo León added, “science and conservation continue to flourish in Colombia.”

Beyond its captivating appearance, the Epidendrum Rasmussen serves as a reminder of what still lies hidden in the world’s dwindling forests. It also offers a glimmer of hope – a testament to the resilience of nature, and a call to nurture the wild places that protect what still remains, and for researchers to discover what has not yet been lost.