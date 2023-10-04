Sembrar La Duda: Representations of indigenous art at MAMU

A thought-provoking exhibition titled “Sowing Doubt: Clues about Indigenous Representations in Colombia” is set to open at the Miguel Urrutia Art Museum (MAMU) of the Banco de la República on Saturday, October 7.

This exhibition during a year in which Colombia’s Central Bank celebrates its centenary (1923-2023) looks at the role of indigenous cultural production within the context of Colombian art history. Touching on concepts such as identity, modernity, and the sacred, Sembrar La Duda offers a unique perspective on the evolution of indigenous culture as both expression and visual storytelling.

The impressive collection of 850 pieces opens a dialogue between past and present indigenous communities in Colombia. The curatorial script is enriched by the input of indigenous communities themselves, turning the museum into a platform for their voices to be heard.

The exhibit’s layout was designed by the Center for Training in Sustainable Habitat Design, Organizmo, in collaboration with various artisans. This approach has given rise to a sustainable proposal that fosters ethical relationships with the environment, creating a space where art and nature harmoniously coexist.

Visitors will embark on a journey through the artworks, immersing themselves in a multisensory experience. Symbolic materials and soundscapes will accompany them, providing insight into the artists’ relationship with art as a way of life, fostering a deep connection with their surroundings.

In addition to the exhibition, a comprehensive program has been designed to involve indigenous communities. Their wisdom will offer new perspectives on understanding the world and its cultural diversity.

Among the highlights of Sembrar La Duda are recent acquisitions, including Susana Mejía Villa’s “Color Amazonía” collection, Julieth Morales’ “Nay Srap (Tejiéndome),” and original drawings by Francisco Tumiñá, to name just a few.

Curated by Sigrid Castañeda, Julien Petit, and María Wills, the exhibition follows a thematic journey of six clues, and invites the audience to question the diverse themes that shape a nation’s collective identity.

From popular to artisanal and ancestral indigenous representations, the collection was sourced from the Art collections of MAMU, Luis Ángel Arango Library, and Gold Museum of the Banco de la República. The six “clues” that are presented by the curators span an open timeline, ranging from pre-Hispanic creations to modern and contemporary artistic production, encompassing colonial art and 19th-century scientific representations.

This exhibition extends an invitation to embrace a novel perspective on Colombian art history, share experiences in constructing new collective narratives, and enjoy a vast selection of artworks from Banco de la República’s extensive collections.

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit this exhibition from October 7 to April 15,2024, and other exhibitions at MAMU, Museo Botero and Casa de Moneda as Banco de la República celebrates 100 years.

MAMU / Calle 11 No.4-21

Admission is free to the public