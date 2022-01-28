Pacific Alliance: Cultural industries a pillar of economic integration

Within the framework of the 16th Summit of the Pacific Alliance (PA) held in Bahía Málaga, President Iván Duque, together with his counterparts from Chile, President Sebastián Piñera; Peru, President Pedro Castillo; Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso; and Mexico’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez; signed the Presidential Declaration for the strengthening of the creative economy. This ambitious pact positions culture and creativity as strategic axes to promote social and economic development across the Asia-Pacific region.

“I want to highlight the declaration as a major achievement for the promotion of creative industries in our countries,” stated President Duque, “as creative and cultural industries are a reflection of our identity, and because of this, it is necessary that our artists and cultural managers have mobility in offering their services.” The declaration allows for circulation of content that involves production, post-production, distribution and protection of intellectual property rights.

The Pacific Alliance (Peru, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia) will jointly develop a strategic agenda to support mechanisms for the reactivation of cultural and creative sectors in the post-pandemic, as well as commercialization of cultural goods and services. The agreement establishes the need to promote the economic empowerment of women and reduction of gender gaps in the creative sector. “This (declaration) is an unprecedented recognition of the contribution of the creative and cultural industries in social and economic development,” highlighted Colombia’s Minister of Culture Angélica Mayolo.

Within the framework of meetings held in the Pacific port, Colombia handed over the Pro Tempore Presidency to Mexico, and the Technical Group of Culture, under the leadership of MinCultura, delivered a balance of accomplishments, among them, the consolidation of a strategy that allows, over the next four years, artists, creators, and cultural managers, to accredit their training, and certify their experience within the Pacific Alliance bloc.

Another milestone is a directory of publishers, cultural agents and calendar with information on some 600 fairs, festivals and B2B events of the creative and cultural industries in the region, aimed at reaching more than 14,000 industry professionals. This year, with an investment of US$146,000 (COP$ 580,000,000) a microsite for the promotion of independent editorial production will be launched. This platform for the development of innovative content will be available for residents of PA nations. The digital ecosystem includes a database of the performing arts sectors, among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Singapore signs FTA with Pacific Alliance

To facilitate the movement of goods, and provide greater access for Pacific nations to the world’s eighth largest economy, the Pacific Alliance signed a free trade agreement with Singapore. The now called Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (PASFTA) is Singapore’s first direct FTA with a market of more than $2.6 trillion in GDP. The PA is in negotiations for similar free trade agreements with Canada, Japan, New Zealand and Australia. “This is a landmark moment in Singapore’s partnership with the Pacific Alliance. Our two regions are in fact more connected than people imagine,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his virtual participation at the Summit.

In the 25 Chapter accord, Singapore gets greater access to the region’s agricultural exports, among them, Mexican avocados, Chilean wines, Colombian coffee and cacao. Colombia currently trades with the Asian nation electronic circuits, vehicle parts, precious stones and refined petroleum products.