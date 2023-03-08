The guitar was her childhood instrument, and she was given one by her parents. She jokingly confesses that it was “archived for many years and I only managed to learn only three songs.” But it was her voice that got her an audition at the prestigious Antonio Maria Valencia Conservatory of Music in 1999. She didn’t sing an opera aria or European ballad, but the contemporary song from the Spanish pop band Mecano, “Hijo de la Luna.” One could state that Betty’s illuminating voice was first touched by the rays of “Son of the Moon.”

She had no vocal repertoire, let alone contact with the European song tradition. Her teachers took her under their wings and began to train this student “from zero.” Her “diamond in the rough” talent seemed undeniable; all she need were dedicated mentors. During her third semester she realized she could produce sounds that others couldn’t. “I never had grand aspirations while studying in Cali.

I wanted to sing and do concerts in and around Cali, maybe even Colombia.” Before graduating from the conservatory in 2007, Betty walked on to the stage for the first time and gave a concert that consolidated her dream of being an opera singer. It was an intimate event hosted by the Casa ProArtes. The young Afro-Colombian singer was introduced as “Betty Garcés.”

Despite all the earthly talent, Betty believes divine intervention was also responsible in determining a greater life plan, guiding her through “critical moments” in Buenaventura, to success on the world stage. Germany would be her foray into professional opera, thanks to Francisco Vergara, a Colombian baritone with the Cologne Opera – Kölner Oper. Vergara set out to raise important funds to sponsor Betty’s trip and get her enrolled in a music specialization course at the Musik Hochchule Ko?ln, one of Europe’s largest academies of music.

The year was 2009, and the aspiring opera singer arrived in the middle of winter not speaking a word of German. She had landed far from home. “I only knew Buenaventura, Cali, Buga and Palmira,” recalls Betty.