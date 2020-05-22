Medellín Philharmonic launches virtual season with Pinzón premiere

The Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra – Filarmed – will host the world premiere of their resident composer Jorge Pinzón on Saturday, May 23, The performance will be streamed via Youtube Live and Facebook Live.

As a leading exponent of contemporary classical music Pinzón’s “Introspectiva y tierra viva, fantasía” celebrates the grandeur of nature at a moment when humanity is confronting a pandemic. The composer of numerous works for voices, chamber and orchestra, Pinzón is best known for a celestial series inspired by the universe with the titles Orión, Casiopeia, Andrómeda, Taurus, Pléyades and Capricornius.

A student of piano, oboe and music theoy at the Music Academy of Tunja, Boyacá, Pinzón continued his education at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Moscow, where he earned his Masters in Fine Arts. Many of Pinzón’s works for piano have been performed by renowned soloists in international venues.

The debut of Pinzón’s Introspectiva y tierra viva, fantasía will be accompanied by the Cali Philharmonic, Symphony of the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga, Caldas Symphony and EAFIT University Symphony, in an exercise in unity and joint call for solidarity as we confront coronavirus.

The premiere launches FILarmed’s 2020 virtual season.

The concert starts at 7:00 pm @Filarmed on Facebook and Youtube Live.