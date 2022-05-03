Colombia’s MinCultura launches online course in Orange Economy

If you’re looking for skill sets as a creative industry professional, or want to take your company to another level as a strategic player within a cluster of the so-called Orange Economy, Colombia’s Ministry of Culture has launched a virtual course titled in Spanish “Colombia Crea Valor: Herramientas para incrementar el valor competitivo de la Economía Naranja,” or in English “Colombia Creates Value: Tools to increase the competitive value of the Orange Economy.”

This free online course – available both in Spanish and English – is structured around seven thematic modules, which offers flexible hours for students, and part of an international cooperation strategy led by the Ministry of Culture to protect and promote the country’s culture and heritage. The course is aimed at strengthening practical, and everyday skills, of emerging or consolidated entrepreneurs, owners of large companies, artists, cultural managers, academia, as well as anyone in the public or private sectors, involved with creative and cultural ecosystems.

Representatives of companies from other countries are also invited to participate, and receive, upon completion of the three-month course, a certificate from Politécnico Grancolombiano. An estimated 10,000 professionals from around the world have been invited to enroll in a course that includes 60 international and national speakers, mentors and 120 hours of online content. “The speakers will share their knowledge and allow participants to develop skills and abilities so that their enterprises can be a creative force in their communities and at a global level,” said Adriana Padilla, Vice Minister of Creativity and Orange Economy.

The seven thematic modules are based on the management strategies of the Orange Economy, known as the 7 i’s: Information, Institutions, Industry, Infrastructure, Integration, Inclusion and Inspiration. The online platform also includes more than 250 audiovisual aids, videoconferences and support materials, including case studies.

From learning how to incorporate best practices in a start-up, to establishing a value-driven business in creative goods and services, this online course is an initiative of the Orange Economy International School, and developed by the Presidential Agency for International Cooperation of Colombia – APC, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation – UNOSSC, United Nations Development Program -UNDP and Politécnico Grancolombiano.

For the dean of Politécnico Grancolombiano, Juan Fernando Montañez, the development of this Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in Orange Economy “serves as a source of information and inspiration for the world, designed with the best digital resources, the result of teamwork with experts from the Ministry of Culture, and excellent academics from our university institution.”

Entrepreneurs, artists and cultural managers interested in taking the course Colombia Creates Value: Tools to Increase the Competitive Value of the Orange Economy must enroll at:

https://colombiacreavalor.economia Naranja.gov.co

There are three paths for students of the Orange Economy to achieve certification:

1.Trainer to trainers: for those who take all seven modules

2. Institutional Managers: those who complete the Infrastructure, Institutions and Information modules.

3. Entrepreneurs: those who take the Industry, Inspiration and Integration modules.

In case you missed it, this free online course is available in English, so get your notebooks ready, sharpen pencils and become a player in an interconnected economy that encompasses media, advertising, digital communications, film making, audio visual production, gaming and innovative technologies, cultural management, among many others.