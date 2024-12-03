Bringing hope through Sacred Music to the Colombian heartland

Cristo Rey – Christ the King – towers over Belalcázar, in the western folds of the department of Caldas. With his white concrete arms embracing flowering coffee groves and the meandering Río Cauca below, the town’s most iconic monument embodies the devout religious spirit of this coffee-harvesting community. With colorful façades, wooden balconies and a storied past of colonization, this hilltop town was chosen as the idyllic destination to introduce the seminal work of Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi.

As part of its third consecutive year, the International Sacred Music Festival (FIMSAC) has embarked on a nationwide tour of Colombia, one that began on November 16 in the Archipelago of San Andrés and concludes on February 1, 2025, in Aracataca, Magdalena, town immortalized as “Macondo” in Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez’s seminal work One Hundred Years of Solitude.

From the sandy beaches of the Western Caribbean to the colonial enclave of Playa de Belén in Norte de Santander, the canyons and plateaus of Caldas served as a verdant canvas for Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, performed by the Filarmónica Juvenil del Café – Youth Philharmonic of the Coffee Region.

The one-hour concert inside Belalcázar’s Church of the Immaculate Conception was a stirring rendition by the young musicians, culminating in the hauntingly beautiful Ave Maria by Schubert, sung by soprano Eliana Piedrahita of the Philharmonic. This youth orchestra was founded in 2013 by music director Edgar Eider Melan to bring together musicians across the three departments of Colombia’s coffee axis – Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío – under one baton.



The visionary direction of Marianna Piotrowska is relentless and FIMSAC’s mission is as eloquent as the programming: deliver world-class classical works to towns long affected by Colombia’s internal conflict or left culturally marginalized by their inaccessibility. With 27 events – including concerts, lectures, and guided tours – the tour celebrates the diverse spiritual and religious musical genres of Colombia, many performed by indigenous, Afro-Colombian artists with their traditional instruments.

The concert on Friday, November 19, by the Filarmónica Juvenil del Café and directed by the invited Spanish conductor Pere Vicalet, played a pivotal role on this transformative journey, leaving a profound emotional impact on the audience. For Piotrowska, Belalcázar encapsulates the very essence of the festival: music as a source of hope, resilience, and unity that transcends mere notes.

Belalcázar was also a clear example of how Colombia es Música Sacra aligns with its broader mission to transform former conflict zones into places where cultural tradition, creativity, and reconciliation can thrive. By bringing sacred music to the Colombian heartland – or better stated – the hearts of Colombians, the tour not only draws new audiences, but fosters a shared sense of identity and pride. It’s a quiet yet powerful way to build bridges between Colombia’s disparate communities, promoting peace and solidarity.

The tour follows the successful XIII International Sacred Music Festival, also directed by Piotrowska. Held under the theme La Consagración, the festival featured 42 events over five weeks, showcasing 725 artists from 14 countries across 21 venues throughout Bogotá. Drawing a total audience of over 253,000, with 13,204 attending in person and 240,000 watching via television, the festival served as a testament to the unifying power of sacred music, able to bring together people of varying beliefs and backgrounds in celebration of spiritual diversity.

Founded in 2012 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council, the Bogotá International Sacred Music Festival has become a cornerstone of multi-religious cultural dialogue in Colombia. The festival’s annual program, held every September, includes concerts at some of the city’s most iconic venues – from churches and temples to universities, hospitals, and prisons – with 70% of the events offered free of charge. In addition to the performances, the festival also presents an academic series of masterclasses, lectures, and panel discussions.

Organized by Corporación Cultural InterColombia, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering art and culture since 1997, the festival reflects the organization’s broader mission to improve social well-being and promote harmony through artistic initiatives. Among its other significant projects are the Federico Chopin Institute in Colombia, the National Federico Chopin Piano Competition, and the Federico Chopin Festival-Colombia.

As Colombia es Música Sacra moves forward to its next stop in Guapí, Cauca, the tour continues to build on Piotrowska’s vision of using sacred music from all faiths as a vehicle for unity and understanding. Each concert not only showcases Colombia’s cultural and spiritual richness but also contributes to a larger effort to sow the seeds of a more inclusive, peaceful future. Belalcázar’s experience stands as a powerful reminder of how music can transcend physical boundaries and political divides, fostering indelible connections across Colombia’s most beautiful and remote communities.

For more information on the tour visit: festivalmusicasacra.com

Follow on concerts, programming with the hashtag #colombiaesmusicasacra