Bogotá’s Teatro Mayor marks anniversary with stellar 2025 season

The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá is set to dazzle audiences with a spectacular 2025 lineup as it celebrates 15 years of cultural excellence. Starting this December, the theater offers a preview of the upcoming season, featuring 15 stellar performances that underscore its commitment to world-class artistry and diversity. These highlights mark a milestone in its journey to bring the best-performing arts to the Colombian capital.

From grand opera productions to internationally acclaimed orchestras and dance troupes, the 2025 programming promises to be a feast for the senses. Among the marquee events are performances by the Ballet del Teatro San Martín de Buenos Aires, Polish tenor Piotr Beczala, and the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The season will also spotlight iconic operas such as Nabucco, The Fairy Queen, and L’incoronazione di Poppea, as well as the beloved zarzuela El barber illo de Lavapiés.

The celebrations kick off on January 24 – 26 with De Piazzolla a Ravel, a vibrant showcase of Argentine dance by the Ballet del Teatro San Martín de Buenos Aires. Directed by Andrea Chinetti and Diego Poblete, this performance sets the tone for a season rich in cultural exploration. February delivers the energetic Scottish Dance Theatre with The Flock and Moving Cloud, followed in June by the Manuel Liñán Company’s flamenco spectacle Muerta de Amor.

Opera enthusiasts will be treated to an extraordinary lyrical season. Piotr Beczala, one of the most celebrated tenors of our time, will take the stage on January 31 with the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra under Joachim Gustafsson. His program will feature arias from operatic greats like Verdi, Puccini, and Mascagni. The zarzuela El barberillo de Lavapiés will follow on February 14 – 16, performed by the Teatro de la Zarzuela de Madrid, alongside the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Choir of Colombia.

As the year advances, the spotlight shifts to monumental operatic productions. May welcomes L’incoronazione di Poppea, a co-production with French ensemble La Poème Harmonique and the Teatro Mayor’s resident Compañía Estable. Directed by Vincent Dumestre and Pedro Salazar, this masterpiece by Monteverdi promises an enchanting experience. In July, families can enjoy La cuina de Rossini, a playful introduction to the Italian composer’s works by Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu. September will feature Verdi’s Nabucco, a grand collaboration involving the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and the National Choir of Colombia, while the International Sacred Music Festival in October will showcase Purcell’s The Fairy Queen, performed by Les Arts Florissants and Compagnie Käfig from France.

The concert season also shines brightly. In August, the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB) will join forces with salsa powerhouse La Mambanegra for Bogotá’s birthday celebrations, blending orchestral grandeur with tropical rhythms. October brings the Maisky Trio from Latviaperforming with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia. In November, The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will grace the stage for two unforgettable evenings.

Theater and circus enthusiasts won’t be left behind. March features Gonawindúa: el corazón del mundo, a poignant portrayal of the Kogui people of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta by Colombian company Teatro CENIT. Meanwhile, Canadian troupe Machine de Cirque will bring its high-flying acrobatics to the stage in a season celebrating the intersection of drama and daring.

Beyond the international slate of performances, Teatro Mayor remains deeply rooted in Colombia’s cultural fabric. The 28th Festival de Música del Pacífico Petronio Álvarez will launch its season in July with winning ensembles from the previous year’s edition, offering a powerful showcase of Afro-Colombian traditions.

Teatro Mayor’s 2025 program is not only a celebration of its anniversary but also a tribute to audiences of all generations. As a public/private entity, the theater continues to prioritize accessibility and social inclusion. A pre-sale campaign offers discounts of up to 20% for tickets purchased by January 31, making it easier for everyone to enjoy a global stage. Tickets are available through the official website (www.teatromayor.org) and TuBoleta.com

With its 2025 season upon us, Teatro Mayor reaffirms its dedication to bridging global and local artists and offering audiences a window into diverse artistic expressions. As the curtain rises on a landmark of 15-years, the theatre invites all to explore the magic of music, dance, opera, and lyrical works in a space where creativity and community converge.