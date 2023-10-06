A Century in Stamps: Banco de la República’s Philatelic Tribute

The National Government, through the Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MINCIT), and National Postal Service 4-72, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Banco de la República with a philatelic issuance, the highest postal recognition on the international stage.

The event held in Medellín, attended by delegates from MINTIC, the General Manager of Banco de la República, and the leadership of 4-72, celebrated the Bank’s efforts in conserving Colombian cultural heritage represented in archaeological, bibliographical, and artistic collections that chronicle the nation’s history and serve as icons of its cultural memory.

This issuance consists of 60,000 stamps with a face value of COP$2,000 pesos each, showcasing pre-Columbian artifacts like the Gold Museum’s Poporo Quimbaya, the colonial monstrance La Lechuga, Fernando Botero’s Mandolin on a Chair, the Concert Hall of the Luis Ángel Arango Library in Bogotá, and newly renovated museums for this centenary such as the Zenú Gold Museum in Cartagena, the Quimbaya Gold Museum in Armenia, and Casa de Moneda Museum in Bogotá’ historic La Candelaria.

With this event, the Banco de la República reaffirmed its commitment to the National Postal Service 4-72 to visually immortalize institutions that work to make the country’s cultural richness available to all Colombians, and ensure its enduring dissemination through philatelic issuances. The commemorative stamps marking the 100 years of Banco de la República will be available for international letters and parcels sent by the 4-72 and each sheet contains 12 stamps, 3 envelopes, and 1 explanatory booklet priced at COP$113,000 pesos.

To obtain the commemorative philatelic issuance, visit the Philatelic Sales Room of 4-72 located at Calle 12B #7-41, Murillo Toro Building, Bogotá D.C or contact: filateliapv.bogota@4-72.com.co / (+57 1) 601283 05 41.