COP16 ends with urgent commitments to global conservation efforts

After two intensive weeks of negotiations, commitments, and collaborative dialogue, COP16 in Colombia has concluded, resounding with a powerful message: “Peace with Nature.” Hosted in Cali, a city with a strong environmental advocacy, COP16 has marked a pivotal moment for the country. Colombia can proudly claim to be at the forefront of global conservation efforts, joined by over 180 nations, and an assembly of dedicated stakeholders, COP16 resounded in a unified chorus to secure a sustainable future for the planet.

The conference saw participation from U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, six heads of state – including Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro – five foreign ministers, 114 ministers, 33 vice ministers, and representatives from 81 organizations and NGOs from 150 countries. This high-level turnout underscored a shared commitment to addressing biodiversity loss, climate threats, and environmental degradation, priorities that have taken on new urgency amid escalating global environmental crises. “Nature is life. And yet we are waging war against it. A war where there can be no winner,” stated the U.N. Secretary-General. “This is what an existential crisis looks like.”

A defining feature of COP16 was the substantial involvement of Colombia’s Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities, whose insights will be crucial to developing effective, culturally respectful policies on climate change, wildlife protection, land preservation, and pollution reduction. These communities, whose historical and ongoing stewardship of natural resources is vital, offered indispensable perspectives that enriched all discussions at the nature summit.

As President of the conference, Colombia’s Environment Minister Susana Muhamad highlighted the theme of “Peace with Nature” as both a guiding principle and an urgent call to action, setting the tone for COP16’s bold vision. Muhamad’s message emphasized the need for decisive, inclusive strategies to address global environmental issues, and she challenged participants to consider new paradigms for conservation and sustainability.

In a key address to the High-Level Segment of the conference, President Gustavo Petro urged attendees to think beyond traditional approaches, asserting that only transformative solutions can address the magnitude of the crises facing the planet. “The COP16 in Cali, along with the upcoming COP30 in Belém, must be defining moments,” he said. “We cannot continue to rely on outdated methods or assume we can combat pollution with policies driven by profit alone.”

President Petro described COP16 as a “summit of the people” and emphasized the importance of global communities taking a leading role in the environmental movement. “This is the People’s COP,” he declared, “where the world’s communities, driven by joy and unity, must lead a global revolution for peace with nature.” His call to action resonated as both a plea and a directive, stressing that protecting biodiversity requires collective will and fundamental shifts in priorities.

The High-Level Segment concluded with a significant show of diverse representation. Thirty-nine declarations were presented by indigenous leaders, Afro-descendant community representatives, private sector advocates, academia, women’s organizations, and parliamentary delegates. This broad spectrum of perspectives is seen as emblematic of COP16.

Muhamad also emphasized the symbolic and practical value of these contributions, stating: “The voices from our Blue and Green Zones reflect a massive, organized mobilization that will not only inform negotiations but will form the foundation for implementing National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) globally.” By fostering collaboration across sectors and national boundaries, COP16 reinforced the view that only through inclusive, cooperative efforts can humanity aspire to achieve peace with nature.

The declarations were presented by a broad array of conservationists, including Hernando García, head of Colombia’s Humboldt Institute, Mauricio Cabrera, Colombia’s Vice Minister of Environment, and representatives from communities on the frontlines of conservation. Their statements were marked by an unwavering resolve to achieve the conservation goals outlined in the in the landmark 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, emphasized the importance of this inclusive approach, saying, “COP16 embodies the spirit of collective action.” She added, “Cali has witnessed a historic mobilization for biodiversity. This COP has truly become the COP of the People, as citizens unite to champion nature and advance peace with nature.”

Through the diverse contributions and commitments made at COP16, the conference has set a new benchmark for inclusive environmental governance, establishing a framework for a globally unified post-COP agenda that addresses both immediate and long-term ecological goals. These shared efforts aim to encourage concrete action at national and regional levels, inspiring participants and policymakers alike to incorporate biodiversity priorities in ways that are equitable and sustainable.

Against the backdrop of Cali’s rich cultural and natural heritage, the conference’s emphasis on “Peace with Nature” resonated deeply, reminding attendees that achieving environmental harmony is not solely a political task but a moral imperative shared by all communities.

The gathering in Cali has proven to be transformative for social cohesion, heralding the beginning of a new era in conservation that prioritizes equity, inclusivity, and sustainability as foundational principles. These principles, essential to the quest for peace with nature, speak to the urgency of addressing the climate crisis in a way that uplifts vulnerable populations and respects indigenous knowledge-based systems. COP16’s legacy, built on these values, reinforces the notion that conservation must transcend borders and differences, recognizing shared responsibility to protect the Earth’s biodiversity.

Despite setbacks over how to fund biodiversity projects on a global scale, seven countries pledged an additional U.S$163 million to the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. As final sessions of COP16 were drawing to a close on Friday, participants expressed optimism that the commitments made would lead to actionable change, fostering a future in which peace with nature is possible.

From Cali to the global stage, COP16 has reignited a sense of purpose and resolve to tackle biodiversity loss with unprecedented unity. By embedding the philosophy of “Peace with Nature” into its mission, COP16 has laid a foundation for future COPs to continue this critical journey toward a sustainable, balanced relationship between humanity and the natural world.