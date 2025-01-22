Qatar Airways expands network with new flights to Bogotá and Caracas

Qatar Airways has announced its latest expansion into South America, adding Bogotá, Colombia, and Caracas, Venezuela, to its growing route network. Beginning in early summer 2025, the airline will offer two weekly flights connecting Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) to Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport (BOG) and onward to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS).

The return journey from Caracas will operate as a non-stop flight back to Doha, marking a milestone in global air connectivity. Bogotá to Qatar passengers will not need to deplane in Venezuela.

The addition of these routes establishes Qatar Airways as the first airline to provide non-stop service between the Middle East and Colombia and as the only Middle Eastern carrier operating flights to Venezuela. This move underscores the airline’s strategic focus on bridging underserved markets and expanding its presence in South America.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the significance of the South American route: “The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travelers to South America. As the first airline to offer non-stop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.”

The service is expected to enhance economic ties between the regions, offering faster and more efficient access for both business and leisure travelers. For South America, the new routes pave the way for increased connectivity to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa through Qatar Airways’ extensive global network.

Passengers on the Bogotá and Caracas routes will experience Qatar Airways’ renowned in-flight hospitality aboard the Long Range (LR) Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The aircraft is configured with 42 Business Class seats and 234 Economy Class seats, offering a premium travel experience for long-haul journeys.

The new routes also represent a significant addition to Qatar Airways’ portfolio of destinations in the Americas, which currently includes major cities such as Dallas, Miami, New York City, São Paulo, and Toronto. This expansion further solidifies Qatar Airways’ reputation as a leader in long-haul travel.

Qatar Airways’ venture into Bogotá and Caracas aligns with the airline’s commitment to redefining global connectivity. By offering these new routes, the airline is not only setting a precedent for Middle Eastern carriers but also enhancing trade and tourism opportunities for the Americas.

As Qatar Airways continues its ambitious expansion strategy, the addition of Bogotá and Caracas is poised to strengthen its position as a global aviation powerhouse and reinforce its mission to connect the world through award-winning service.