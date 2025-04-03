Colombia to replace Kfirs with Sweden’s SAAB Gripen fighter jet

Colombia has announced plans to purchase between 16 and 24 Saab Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, marking a important step in modernizing the country’s aging combat fleet. The decision was confirmed by the commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, General Carlos Fernando Silva, who stated that the new aircraft would replace the Israeli-made Kfir jets that have been in service since the late 1980s.

The total cost of the acquisition has not yet been disclosed, as negotiations with Saab are ongoing. The number of aircraft purchased may also change as the contract is finalized. The fleet of Gripen jets, known for their advanced multirole capabilities, will enhance Colombia’s air defense and security while ensuring the protection of national sovereignty, highlighted Silva.

The move comes as Colombia faces logistical challenges in maintaining its Kfir fleet. The aircraft can only get maintenance from Israeli firms. The breakdown of diplomatic ties between Colombia and Israel over the ongoing conflict with Hamas has complicated the up keep of the nation’s air defenses. President Gustavo Petro has prioritized replacing the outdated fleet with European alternatives based on a recommendation from his precedesor Iván Duque.

Sweden’s Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed that negotiations between Colombia and Saab are underway. If finalized, this purchase would make Colombia the second country in Latin America, after Brazil, to operate the JAS39 Gripen. For Saab, the deal would represent a breakthrough in expanding exports of the aircraft beyond Brazil, which co-produces the jets.

President Petro formally announced the decision, stating that the acquisition follows a letter of intent signed with the Swedish government and the designation of air defense as a strategic national priority. “The aircraft to be acquired are completely new, equipped with the latest technology, and already implemented in Brazil,” stated Petro.

Mattias Rådström, Saab’s head of media relations, welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the JAS39 Gripen is the best choice for Colombia’s long-term defense needs. “It is very positive for Saab and Sweden that Colombia has announced its intention to acquire the advanced multirole fighter. Saab has the most comprehensive offer for Colombia, and we are convinced that Gripen is the best choice for the country’s security and prosperity,” Rådström stated.

The End of the Kfir

Colombia’s existing fleet of 22 Kfir fighter jets has played a crucial role in the nation’s defense for over three decades. The aircraft were instrumental in military operations against guerrilla groups, including the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Several airstrikes carried out by the Kfirs significantly weakened the guerrilla and contributed to the peace process that led to ex-FARC’s demobilization in 2016.

The Colombian government has long considered replacing its ageing Kfir. Previous administrations have explored alternatives with United States and French suppliers, but despite the letter of intent, the Kfir jets will continue to operate.

The deal represents an important shift for Colombia’s defense strategy. The JAS39 Gripen is equipped with cutting-edge radar and electronic warfare systems, making it a formidable choice for modern aerial combat. The operational costs are also lower than those of other fourth-generation fighter jets.

For Saab, securing Colombia as a buyer reinforces the Gripen’s appeal as a cost-effective yet highly capable combat aircraft. Outside of Brazil, Saab has faced challenges in securing export contracts for the JAS39 Gripen. Although Thailand has shown interest in the aircraft, it has not yet placed an official order. Colombia’s purchase could strengthen Saab’s position in the global defense market and attract further international buyers.

Colombia’s acquisition of the Gripen fighters is expected to be finalized in the coming months. Once the contract is signed, a timeline for delivery will be established. The transition from Kfir to Gripen is likely to take place gradually, ensuring that Colombia maintains air defense capabilities throughout the process.

As the country begins to upgrade its Air Force, the purchase of the JAS39 Gripen marks a shift toward strategic international partnerships beyond U.S defense suppliers. The deal also comes as Colombia and Sweden recently celebrated 150-years of diplomatic relations. “We proudly receive this news, which reflects years of joint work between Sweden and Colombia. We are two allies who, just last year, celebrated 150 years of diplomatic relations – a history marked by joint efforts in various areas, including innovation, sustainability, peacebuilding, and much more,” stated Sweden’s Ambassador to Colombia, Helena Storm. “The 2024 Joint Declaration on the Sweden–Colombia Bilateral Partnership was signed by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson. This agreement strengthens cooperation in innovation and peacebuilding,” she said.