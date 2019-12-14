Aerial acrobats, stiltwalkers, kite-flyers and dancers all take to stage and sky with “El Sueño de Isidro,” the district’s Christmas spectacle that starts December 15 in the Plaza de Bolívar, with three performances daily (7:00 p.m; 8:15 p.m and 9:30 p.m), until the 23rd. The show is free to the public.

A co-production between France’s La Maison and Colombian theatre and circus companies, El sueño de Isidro (The dream of Isidro) tributes the country’s bicentenary of Independence and celebrates the richness and cultural diversity of the country from each of the regions.

The 25-minute show also includes mapping (projection of images on buildings) and pyrotechnics. And rising over Bogotá’s most important square is a giant airship piloted by representatives of the country’s kiteflying associations. The central square, graced by the capital’s most emblematic buildings – Primatial Cathedral, Congress, Palace of Justice and Mayoralty – will boast 47 national and foreign artists. The French production company has staged more than 7,000 performances, which have been seen by more than nine million spectators in Paris, Bucharest, Montreal, Morocco, Moscow, Dubai, Jerusalem, and New Orleans.

In 2016, La Maison brought to Bogotá for the Christmas season the show called “Party of the lights of Lyon” with 37 presentations and attended by some 780,000 spectators. According to the Ministry of Culture, putting on a show of this dimension generates more than 700 jobs for service and creative industries, among them pyrotechnics specialists, logistic companies and costume designers.