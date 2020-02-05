First No Car Day of 2020 goes into effect for Bogotá on February 6

Bogotá is ready for its first No Car Day of 2020 and first for the new administration of Mayor Claudia López. The measure takes effect for vehicle drivers from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. The restriction will affect more than two million cars which every day transit the streets of the capital.

Drivers stopped by the police violating the restriction face a $438,000 peso fine.

The complete fleet of TransMilenio and Zonal SITP buses (blue buses), as well as taxis, will be in service on February 6. Taxis with Pico and Placa restrictions on Thursday may circulate freely at peak times from 5:00 am to 8 am and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

To meet the demand for public transport on No Car Day, the district modified the Pico y Placa for taxis and expects a 25% increase in the number of taxis available during rush hour.

No Car Day also applies to motorcycles.

As part of a campaign to provide better service between the city’s yellow cab companies and users, and promote a spirit of reconciliation, taxi drivers will wear white T-shirts.

Started in 2000 to promote clean and alternative mobility in Bogotá, Día Sin Carro 2020 exempts from the regulation of all emergency vehicles, funeral hearses, and armored cars. The district also decided to extend the regulation from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm to “show that the city can be more sustainable and productive,” said Mobility Secretariat Nicolás Estupinán.

The capital’s 550 km of designated bike lanes will receive some 2.5 million cyclists and the Mayoralty will set up hydration stations along Carrera Séptima and other major arteries.

To guarantee the public’s safety, the Metropolitan Police will deploy 100% of its force.

If heading to El Dorado airport give yourself extra time as major roads will have the Sunday Ciclovía bike lanes.