Wildfire erupts in Colombia’s Chingaza National Park, arson suspected

A wildfire that ignited late Tuesday night near the town of Fómeque, Cundinamarca, within the high-altitude ecosystem of PNN Chingaza National Natural Park, continues to rage, threatening vital biodiversity and water reserves. Authorities warn that the blaze, fueled by warm temperatures and strong winds, may intensify in the coming hours.

Emergency crews from Bogotá and neighboring departments have been mobilized to combat the fire. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán confirmed the coordinated effort, stating, “The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá is working alongside National Parks, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), and fire departments from Cundinamarca, Meta, and Bogotá to control the situation swiftly.”

Seventeen firefighters from Bogotá, supported by 77 soldiers from Colombia’s Armed Forces, including the Tequendama Mechanized Cavalry Group No. 10 and Disaster Prevention Battalion No. 80, are actively working to contain the fire. The operation is focused on protecting critical areas near the Chingaza lagoon and Chuza Reservoir, which supply Bogotá with approximately 70% of its drinking water.

Chingaza National Park, spanning over 76,000 hectares, is one of Colombia’s most essential natural reserves. It encompasses high-altitude wetlands – páramos – a fragile ecosystem that serves as a natural water factory. These wetlands capture and regulate rainfall, gradually releasing water into Bogotá’s reservoirs, including the Chuza Reservoir, which is vital for sustaining the city’s nine million residents.

The park is also a biodiversity hotspot, home to species such as the spectacled Andean bear, condors, and rare orchids, alongside its towering frailejón plants. With Bogotá currently enforcing water rationing measures due to reservoir levels below 50%, and prolonged dry conditions, the loss of any part of this ecosystem could have serious consequences for the Colombian capital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been deliberately set. Captain Álvaro Farfán, departmental delegate for the Cundinamarca Firefighters, emphasized human involvement, stating, “This fire did not start on its own. Human activity must have been involved.” Authorities are urging the public to report suspicious activities as investigations continue.

Fire and smoke over 200 hectares of Chingaza’s critical biodiversity has the potential to affect water supply during one of Bogotá’s most precarious times. With the start of the dry season already straining reserves, and the district’ rotating conservation measures, the destruction of vegetation in Chingaza could exacerbate the crisis.

Weather forecasts indicate that high temperatures and winds will persist, complicating firefighting efforts. Authorities are urging caution and preparedness as they monitor the fire’s spread. As emergency crews battle the flames, the incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and preventive measures. Mayor Galán reiterated the importance of cooperation among governmental and regional entities, urging citizens to support conservation efforts to prevent future disasters.

The loss of even a portion of Chingaza’s high-altitude wetlands underscores the urgency of safeguarding endangered ecosystems against the dual threats of climate change and criminal activity.