Mudslide kills 15 in Colombia’s coffee region

A mudslide that buried several houses on the outskirts of Dosquebradas, Risaralda, has killed 15 persons – including three minors – and injured at least 35. The mudslide was caused by heavy rains affecting Colombia’s coffee-growing region in recent days, and which has left more than 100 families homeless.

The early start of the rainy season by almost two weeks, according to the country’s hydrology and meteorological agency IDEAM resulted in the Otún river which flows between the capital of Risaralda, Pereira, and Dosquebradas to overflow its banks, flooding several buildings and forcing the evacuation of residents. According to the Risk Disaster Management Unit (UNGRD), six people are still missing in the rubble that destroyed La Esneda neighbourhood.

President Iván Duque extended his condolences to the families of the victims Tuesday evening and official additional relief teams to help with search and rescue operations. IDEAM has issued alerts for the departments of Antioquia, Caldas, Santander, Cauca, Nariño, and Cundinamarca of potential landslides and other natural disasters given that heavy rain has been combined across most of the territory with other extreme climatic conditions.