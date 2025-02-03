ELN warns Colombia’s Petro that it “Will Never Accept Submission or Surrender”

The Colombian government has ramped up its military offensive against the National Liberation Army (ELN) following weeks of violence in the conflict-ridden Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander. Tensions have escalated further after President Gustavo Petro posted a satellite image on the social media platform X, pinpointing the exact location of an ELN base in the department. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the military, as the image is part of classified intelligence.

The screenshot, with precise coordinates, shows what Petro claims is where the ELN launches attacks within the rural municipality of Tibú and along the Catatumbo River. The top-secret image was given to the president in his capacity as commander-in-chief of Colombia’s armed forces. The reasons for the public disclosure remain unclear, but the president’s caption left little doubt about his intentions. “The ELN must remember Bolívar’s words: ‘The warrior who raises his weapon against the people shall be cursed,'” Petro wrote, reinforcing what many critics believe is yet another ambiguous stance toward the insurgent group.

Petro’s unexpected revelation of military intelligence could also compromise operational security at a time when the new administration of President Trump has mandated a 90-day freeze on all military aid to Colombia, including the maintenance of frontline Black Hawk helicopters.

In response to Petro’s post, the ELN’s Central Command, led by Antonio García, denied targeting civilians in the Catatumbo conflict. Instead, they accused the government of manipulating the narrative to justify military aggression. “At no time have actions been taken against the civilian population or against individuals simply for being signatories of the peace process, but rather because they were armed and actively operating under military command in plans against the ELN and the communities of Catatumbo,” said the guerrilla group.

“The media is trying to demonize us by claiming we are responsible for massacres and mass displacement,” the group added. “The only individuals we have engaged are armed dissidents of the former FARC.”

The guerrilla group further alleges that Colombia’s security forces are coordinating with paramilitary factions and disbanded rebel groups to weaken the ELN’s presence in the region. The statement did not refer to reports confirming that at least three children were among the dozens of bodies recovered after recent clashes, nor did it acknowledge the more than 53,000 people displaced due to the violence.

While much of the national focus has been on Catatumbo, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office issued a stark warning about worsening conditions in the southwestern department of Cauca. According to the latest report, the region faces an “imminent risk” of human rights violations as armed groups battle for territorial control.

The conflict in Cauca is primarily driven by fighting between FARC dissidents led by ‘Iván Mordisco’ and an independent faction known as the Yair Bermúdez Front. The violence has resulted in forced displacements, disappearances, and restrictions on civilian movement, with women and children among the most vulnerable. “The threats extend beyond just combat,” the Ombudsman’s report reads. “Women are increasingly at risk of gender-based violence, and minors are being forcibly recruited into these armed groups. Additionally, signatories of the peace agreement have become direct targets, facing violent attacks and pressure to rejoin armed factions.”

The government’s response to the crisis remains one of containment, with many affected communities calling for immediate intervention to prevent a humanitarian disaster similar to that unfolding in Catatumbo. As the internally displaced seek shelter and humanitarian relief in the department’s capital, Cúcuta, President Petro announced that the government will sponsor a music concert titled “Concierto de la Esperanza” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Residente. Residente will be paid close to COP$2,100 million pesos (US$480,000) for the two-hour concert on March 2 in Bogotá’s Plaza de Bolívar.

With more than 4,000 troops currently engaging with ELN fronts in the departments of Norte de Santander, Arauca, Cauca, and Chocó, aiming to neutralize key leaders and disrupt their communication networks, Defense Minister Iván Velásquez believes that the ELN left the government “no choice but to intensify efforts.” Military officials have also dismissed ELN claims that their fighters remain stationary, citing intelligence reports that suggest the group has been relocating units from Arauca to reinforce their operations in Catatumbo. “The ELN may deny it, but we have evidence that their movements are calculated and strategic,” said General Helder Giraldo, head of the Colombian Armed Forces.

In its defiant statement on Monday, the ELN rejected any notion of surrender or submission as part of peace negotiations with the government. “We will never accept submission or surrender as a peace policy,” declared García, signaling continued resistance against the Colombian military and department’s deep humanitarian crisis.