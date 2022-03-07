COVID-19 in Colombia, two years and counting

Two years since the first case of coronavirus was detected in a 19-year-old student who returned to Colombia from Milan, Italy, and was diagnosed with the disease on March 6, 2020, per-day cases of the COVID-19 continue to decelerate in the country. On the second anniversary since the outbreak of the pandemic, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed an additional 1.088 infections and 54 deaths, raising the total case count to 6,071.706 and death toll to 139,091.

Active cases also continue to decline, and currently stand at 10,249. Lowest number since the first week of December, 2021.

Should per-day cases drop beneath 1,000 this week, it would also be the lowest figure since the opening weeks of the pandemic. On Sunday, 517 infections were reported in Bogotá, followed by the departments of Cundinamarca (96), Valle del Cauca (84), Antioquia (52), Meta (49), Boyacá (42) y Santander (40).

The national government also released the latest vaccination data that shows more than 78 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine administered, which represent almost 34 million residents having completed their schemes or 68% of the eligible population. More than 35 million have received one dose of the vaccine and 9 million have received a booster.