Cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Colombia with 65 confirmed Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. Two more cities have been affected: Bucaramanga and Barranquilla.

In the daily bulletin released by MinSalud, six of eight COVID-19 patients recently visited Spain or Italy and all are under supervised isolation at home.

In Barranquilla, two cases were confirmed, all-male, one adult and one youngster. Bucaramanga also reported its first case involving a young woman who had returned from a trip to Spain.

Bogotá also saw new cases, all males, one adult, and one senior.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the country, the departmental governments of Cundinamarca, Quindío, Magdalena, Meta, Santander, Sucre and Cordoba enacted curfews starting 9:00 pm to 5:00 am in order to protect their populations. The towns of Neiva, Ibagué and Pasto also have evening curfews.

Cundinamarca also enforced Ley Seca banning all sale of beer and spirits.

The country has also completely closed land and sea borders in an unprecedented move to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The German carrier Lufthansa will suspend its daily Frankfurt – Bogotá flight as of March 19 with plans to resume service April 12.

Delta Airlines also announced the suspension of its two Colombia routes, Atlanta – Bogotá, and Atlanta – Cartagena, as of March 24 and 25, respectively.

On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 190,000 and resulted in 7,500 deaths.