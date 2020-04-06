The death toll from COVID-19 in Colombia went up by 11 on Monday to put the national total at 46. Among the victims is a 3-year old girl in Popayán who suffered from a genetic disorder known as Alagille Syndrome. The other 10 victims range in age from 36 to 94 and except a 36-year old man in Bogotá and 39-year old woman in Bogotá, had pre-existing medical conditions, including epilepsy, Parkinson’s, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal failure and hypothyroidism.

In Monday’s Ministry of Health bulletin, the number of COVID-19 increased by 94 cases to put the Colombian total at 1579. Bogotá saw an increase of 54 new cases, putting the total at 779.

Cali, the capital of Valle del Cauca, increased 13 new cases, with Antioquia and Cartagena both with 11. The department of Santander saw 2 new cases, while Barranquilla, Cundinamarca, and Cauca increased by 1.

The number of persons who have recovered from the virus remains at 88.

With one week remaining of the nationwide quarantine decreed by President Iván Duque, as of March 13, the government is proposing “intelligent isolation” in order to keep mitigating the spread of the virus.

According to President Duque, the decision to either extend quarantine or begin lifting certain restrictions to reactivate hard-hit economic sectors will depend on the epidemiological curve. “Indefinitely prolonged quarantines bring enormous social costs, as well as costs to the social development for our country,” said Duque, receiving criticism from political opponents for proposing a modification to Decree 457 and one month after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

