Colombia receives US$1.5 M donation from China as COVID-19 cases reach 9,456

The Colombian government received Thursday a US$1.5 million donation in medical supplies from the People’s Republic of China as coronavirus cases in the country total 9,456.

The shipment of bio-security equipment, respirators and 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits was received from China’s Ambassador Lan Hu by Foreign Minister Claudia Blum and Health Minister Fernando Ruíz. “It’s an honor to receive such an important donation as the entire world is facing such a complex situation with a pendemic that has caused thousands of deaths,” said Ruíz, adding the country’s health professionals have received calls from Chinese business leaders offering to help Colombia in the fight against coronavirus. Among the items that arrived in Bogotá are 680,000 facemasks, gloves, goggles and Infrared thermometers. Ambassador Hu stated that as “the world faces a common enemy, humanity has no alternative than to respond with collective action, solidarity and reciprocal support.”

On Thursday, as COVID-19 cases rose by 497 new cases and 10 additional fatalities, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country was Leticia, departmental capital of Amazonas. According to the Ministry of Health, an epidemiological cluster is being monitored in three indigenous communities near Leticia: Yoi, Arara and Zaragoza. Leticia reported 188 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Bogotá, despite registering the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, added 130 cases putting the new total at 3,599. The National Health Institute processed 4,242 tests from patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Other cases were reported in Altántico (58), Valle (47), Barranquilla (23), Meta (17), Huila (10) Cundinamarca (7), Cartagena (5), Antioquia (4), among others. The number of patients who have recovered is 2,300.

The total death toll for Colombia as of Thursday is 407.