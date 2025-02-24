Colombia opens peace talks with paramilitary Self-Defense Forces of Sierra Nevada

The Colombian government has officially announced the commencement of peace talks with the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (ACSN), a move that marks one breakthrough in President Gustavo Petro’s embattled “Total Peace” agenda. This decision, which was celebrated by local leaders and government officials, could potentially lead to the demobilization of one of the most prominent armed groups in Colombia’s Caribbean region.

The announcement was made this past weekend, confirming that the government will establish a socio-legal dialogue table with the ACSN. This group, which operates in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in northern Colombia, has expressed a willingness to negotiate with the government and lay down its arms in exchange for peace and reintegration.

The government’s delegate to the peace talks, Óscar Mauricio Silva, emphasized that the exploratory phase of the negotiations has already concluded, and formal talks are now set to begin. These negotiations will focus on dismantling the ACSN’s criminal activities and exploring ways to reintegrate its members back into society. Silva highlighted that the government is committed to the full implementation of the peace process, which was first outlined in a resolution signed by President Petro in August of the previous year.

“This is a crucial step in the ongoing effort to achieve peace in Colombia,” Silva said in a statement. “We are ready to engage in dialogue and work together with the ACSN to create sustainable solutions for the region.”

The talks come amid a volatile security situation in the Sierra Nevada and surrounding regions. Authorities have linked the ACSN to a variety of illicit activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, forced displacement, and recruitment of minors for armed conflict. The group is also known for its violent clashes with both local communities and rival criminal organizations.

In a statement issued through the social media platform X, the General Staff of the ACSN expressed its gratitude to the Colombian government and Otty Patiño, the country’s Commissioner for Peace, for initiating the peace talks. The statement confirmed the ACSN’s readiness to begin negotiations, with leaders declaring, “We are prepared to start the dialogues.”

Local authorities have voiced strong support for the peace initiative. Jennifer Del Toro, the high commissioner for peace in Santa Marta, welcomed the news of the talks and underscored the city’s commitment to fostering peace in the region. Del Toro also reiterated Mayor Pinedo Cuello’s willingness to collaborate with the government’s peace efforts and support any investments that may arise as part of the peace process.

The peace talks also come at a time when Colombia is facing increasing pressure to address human rights violations, including the recruitment of minors into illegal armed groups and violence against civilians in two departments – Norte de Santander and Chocó – that has led to the forced displacement of vulnerable populations.

“It is critical that we work together to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, especially the children who have been exploited and recruited by armed groups,” noted Del Toro.

The ACSN, which has been active in the Sierra Nevada for years, is notorious for its involvement in organized crime. Its members have been accused of extorting local businesses, including those in the tourism industry, and using violent tactics to maintain control over territory. Authorities also allege that the group has engaged in forced displacement, displacing entire communities from their homes.

In a rare public interview given to El Espectador, paramilitary warlord José Luis Pérez confirmed the group’s commitment to peace. “If the laws are quickly passed with guarantees for us, we are willing to give up our weapons,” he said. “If it takes five, eight, or ten months, we will be ready.”

Pérez also opened the door to a potential truce with the Clan del Golfo, one of Colombia’s most powerful criminal organizations, as a means of reducing violence in the country’s coastal regions. Such a truce could be a crucial step toward stabilizing the area, which has long been plagued by violence and drug-related crime.

The start of peace talks with the ACSN comes as the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group has significantly expanded its territorial control in the departments of Norte de Santander and Chocó. According to the country’s Ombudsman, Iris Marín, over 70% of Colombian territory is now under the control of illegal armed groups. Criminal organizations have been reported in 809 municipalities, resulting in more than 55,000 people displaced in the Catatumbo region and 3,000 in Chocó. Other departments affected by the deteriorating security situation include Tolima, Cauca, Guaviare, Putumayo, Arauca, Meta, and Antioquia.

The next few months will be critical as the leftist government of Petro and the ACSN work to establish a long-lasting peace agreement that can bring stability to the world’s highest coastal mountain range and help heal the wounds of a protracted internal conflict that has particularly impacted the indigenous peoples who inhabit the Sierra Nevada.