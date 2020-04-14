Colombia’s COVID-19 count remained on Tuesday below 3,000 with 2,979 confirmed cases according to the Ministry of Health. With 127 new infections in the last 24 hours and up from Monday’s 76, the Ministry did confirm 15 additional deaths in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Cali and El Dovio, Valle del Cauca. The victims range in age between 20 and 88, all with pre-existing medical conditions. The most recent fatalities from coronavirus put the nation’s death toll at 127.

According to data compiled by the National Institute of Health (INS), 354 patients have recovered.

After two consecutive days of low infection numbers for Bogotá, on Tuesday, 37 new cases were confirmed in the Colombian capital, putting the day’s new total at 1,242.

The department of Antioquia reported 17 new cases, followed by Valle del Cauca with 16, Meta 15, Cartagena 10, Risaralda 8, Norte de Santander 7, Cundinamarca 5, Nariño 3, Casanare 2, Barranquilla 2, Córdoba 2, Cauca 1, Bolivar 1 and Santander 1. In Tuesday’s bulletin, the INS states that 354 patients have recovered from the disease.

The numbers of PCR tests that were processed in laboratories doubled from Monday to 2,315 on Tuesday.

With information from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-17 global tracker, with 2,979 cases Colombia ranks below Finland with 3,161 cases and above Thailand with 2,613 cases. On Tuesday, the worldwide number of coronavirus cases closed-in on 2 million with a death toll passing 25,000.