Medellín’s Gutiérrez clamps down on transnational mafias, bolsters U.S. ties

Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez, the Mayor of Medellín, is mounting a forceful campaign against international criminal networks in Colombia’s second-largest city, while strengthening ties with the United States in a move that underscores his pragmatic, security-driven style amid fraying relations between Washington and Bogotá.

On Tuesday, Gutiérrez chaired a high-level security council in Medellín focused on the Parque Lleras entertainment district, where authorities say both local and international groups have embedded themselves in drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking. The mayor said the investigations have revealed the presence of mafias from Asia, the Balkans, Italy, Central America and Mexico, operating alongside local outfits such as “La Terraza” and “Robledo.”

“We’re facing a problem that escalated to another level,” Gutiérrez said. “It is not only local structures. There are international mafias operating in Parque Lleras. That is why I asked, in the Security Council, that all efforts concentrate on locating alias ‘El Holandés’ and dismantling these criminal organizations once and for all.”

Authorities have already carried out major arrests, including “El Mexicano,” who was extradited to Mexico, and are advancing in asset seizures and the closure of establishments used for crimes such as child exploitation, money laundering and drug trafficking.

“Medellín will not be a refuge for transnational mafias,” Gutiérrez declared. “To those who believe that no one is watching, we say clearly: we are behind you. We will not allow foreign and local structures to continue subjugating our territory.”

The mayor also emphasized that Medellín has benefited from close cooperation with international partners, particularly U.S. law enforcement. “Thanks to coordination with agencies like the FBI and HSI, we have brought criminals responsible for child sexual exploitation to justice, several of whom are already serving life sentences abroad,” he said.

On Monday, a day before announcing the intensified crackdown in one of the city’s most popular destinations for tourists, Gutiérrez hosted John McNamara, the chargé d’affaires and interim U.S. ambassador to Colombia, along with embassy officials overseeing economic and anti-narcotics policy. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in security, trade and job creation.

“With the Government of the United States we have a close relationship for many years, thanks to which we have made progress in the fight against crime, drug trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children,” Gutiérrez said. “These joint efforts have given very good results and we will continue consolidating an agenda that also includes cooperation in trade, employment and the generation of opportunities.”

Gutiérrez, the “parcero”

McNamara responded warmly. “Thanks to my ‘parcero’, Federico Gutiérrez, for receiving me in the spectacular City of the Eternal Spring, Medellín. During our valuable meeting, we talked about the progress of investment plans by U.S. companies that will benefit all Colombians and the beautiful Antioquia region,” he said.

The mayor underlined the significance of such ties. “These meetings are fundamental to advancing in matters of security and commerce. The United States is a strategic partner for Colombia and for Medellín,” he noted. “It is also necessary to reaffirm that those responsible for serious crimes, such as drug trafficking and sexual exploitation, face justice and, where appropriate, be extradited.”

He added that the city-to-city relationship with Washington has become increasingly relevant. “As we have discussed with Undersecretary Christopher Landau, it is viable to continue strengthening a direct relationship between Medellín and the Government of the United States. Although the current National Government has weakened those relations, we reaffirm that they are vital for security, commerce and international cooperation,” Gutiérrez said.

The mayor also confirmed that several public officials from the city administration and police have been removed from their posts while under investigation for potential irregularities. “Where irregular situations are verified, we bring the information immediately to the Attorney General’s Office so that investigative lines can be activated,” he explained.

According to the 2022 presidential candidate, counterintelligence units of the army and police remain active to support operations and prevent infiltration or collusion with organized crime. The moves reflect a deliberate effort by Medellín to align with Washington at a moment when President Gustavo Petro’s confrontational rhetoric has strained Colombia’s longstanding alliance with the United States. While Petro’s relationship with many in the international community has soured, Gutiérrez is pursuing steady cooperation, blending his domestic clampdown on transnational mafias with direct diplomacy.